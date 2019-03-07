Blumhouse has quickly become one of the top names in horror over the past decade or so. From hits like the Paranormal Activity franchise to the Insidious flicks, Blumhouse seems to spawn popular film franchises like hotcakes. But then you have something like Sinister which tried to go the franchise route, but seemed to have stalled out following its lackluster sequel. But does that mean the Sinister series is dead-dead? Yeah, it looks like it. Today we have word via Blumhouse head honcho himself Jason Blum that it doesn't look like there will ever be a Sinister 3... but there might be a TV series in the works.

Blum shared this update over on Twitter where he recently conducted a Q & A with fans. Pretty quickly after kicking off the session, a fan asked Jason Blum if Sinister 3 was a possibility. To which Blum simply replied.

"Nope. :("

About a minute later, another fan jumped on and wrote: "I need to see Bughuul on the big screen again. Is there any chance that is a possibility?" to which Blum gave a shred of hope to fans by replying.

"I was thinking small screen. Maybe."

While the original film was a surprise success when it first hit back in October 2012, the sequel that followed in August 2015 was not so well received, grossing a mere $26.3 million at the worldwide box-office and snagging a 14% approval rating over on Rotten Tomatoes. Ouch. This is, of course, in stark contrast to the $77.7 million the original film snagged worldwide and the 63% fresh approval rating it snagged over on Rotten Tomatoes. All of this is to say that it's not at all surprising that Blum would want to jump ship on the franchise. That said, this here horror fan would be down for some further Bughuul mayhem on the small screen, for sure. Let's make this happen, Netflix!

The first film was directed by Doctor Strange filmmaker Scott Derrickson from a screenplay he co-wrote along with C. Robert Cargill. The original movie followed Ethan Hawke as a true-crime writer in a slump who hasn't had a best seller in more than 10 years. Becoming increasingly desperate for a hit, he discovers the existence of a snuff film showing the deaths of a family, and he vows to solve the mystery. In true horror movie fashion, Hawke then moves his own family into the latest victims' home and gets to work investigating the old film footage which hints at the presence of a supernatural force living in the house named Bughuul.

Derrickson and Cargill returned to pen the sequel which was helmed by Ciaran Foy (Citadel) and followed a mother played by Shannyn Sossamon (A Knight's Tale) whose 9-year-old twins receive nightly visits from Bughuul and his team of ghoulish kids who show the boys disturbing images of families being slaughtered. Sossamon must then team with James Ransone's character from the first movie to get to the bottom of Bughuul's fiendish work before it's too late. Jason Blum shared these updates over on Twitter.

Q and a! — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) March 6, 2019