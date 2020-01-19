Ever since the Morbius trailer was released, fans have been going wild with speculation over a Sinister Six movie. Now, one enterprising fan has cobbled together existing footage to show us what that might look like. They've also imagined a meeting of the minds between Tom Holland's Peter Parker and Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson. But that's not all. We also get to see Woody Harrelson in full Carnage mode. Pretty impressive stuff for a fan-made trailer.

Stryder HD has his video listed as a parody, but the The Sinister Six are no laughing matter. He handles the scenario with all of the intense seriousness it deserves, up until we get that fateful union between Spider-Man and Deadpool, which should make some fans very excited. About the short video, Stryder says this about his proposed take on Sinister Six.

"The Six Come Together! Spider-Man has one of the best rogues gallery in the superhero genre, and over the years, many of those adversaries have teamed up together to as #TheSinisterSix. With the first #Morbius trailer having dropped today, many Spider-Man fans believe that the Jared Leto-led movie is paving the way for the #SinisterSix forming on the big screen. When Venom came out in 2018, despite the symbiote-powered anti-hero and his close connection to Spider-Man in the comics, there wasn't any mention of the Web-Slinger in the movie. Morbius, on the other hand, is laying Spider-Man groundwork, not just through some graffiti that Michael Morbius passes by, but by Michael Keaton seemingly reprising Adrian Toomes, a.k.a. The Vulture, who was last seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming. RELATED: Sony Still Wants to Make Spider-Man Spinoff Movie Sinister Six With it now looking like Tom Holland's Spider-Man, who's been active in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2016, exists in the same reality as Venom, Morbius the Living Vampire and all the other characters that'll be featured in Sony's Marvel universe. And from there, it's not a far leap to think the villains could join forces to eliminate Spider-Man."

Sinister Six has long been planned at Sony. And it almost happened after Amazing Spider-Man 2. But that movie failed to live up to its legacy at the box office, and Sony pulled the plug on all other Spider-Universe movies being planned at that time, which included a standalone movie for Silver Sable and Black Cat as well as a proposed movie about Aunt May.

Now, with Michael Keaton's Vulture showing up at the end of the just released Morbius trailer, Marvel fans believe Sony is building towards a true Sinister Six movie that will bring Mysterio, Venom, Morbius, Vulture, Scorpion and Doctor Octopus together. There has been a lot of speculation that Deadpool, now owned and operated by Marvel, may get a Spider-Man team-up too. So yeah, why not have it all happen in this one big crazy movie? You can check out the fake Sinister Six trailer courtesy of Stryder HD on Youtube. It will probably leave you wishing this were a real thing.