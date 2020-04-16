The Sinister Six movie was going to happen before the Marvel and Sony deal went down. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 actor Dane DeHaan confirmed the project was in development in a new interview. DeHaan portrayed Harry Osborn, aka the Green Goblin, in the sequel, which ended up being the final installment in the series. Soon after the movie's release, Marvel and Sony brought Tom Holland on board to play Peter Parker and crossover with Sony's Marvel world and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The unprecedented deal has brought both studios a lot of success over the past few years.

However, Sony had some pretty lofty goals before making their deal with Marvel Studios and Disney. Even though The Amazing Spider-Man movies were modest box office successes, the studio wanted to expand. At one point, a Sinister Six movie with Drew Goddard attached to direct was on track to open in 2016. In a new interview, Dane DeHaan was asked about the original plans for his take on Harry Osborn. He had this to say when asked if he knew where Goblin's character arc was heading.

"Not necessarily. I think it's pretty obvious they were all setting up for like a Sinister Six kind of situation and there was certainly talk of doing all that before all the Disney, Marvel stuff happened. But I can't tell you I know specifically what it was gonna be. I just know that there definitely would have been a Sinister Six element to it. And, you know, at least the Goblin, if not Harry Osborne would have been involved."

The original idea of the Sinister Six movie won't probably ever see the light of day. It's also unclear how far along it was in the development process, especially if Dane DeHaan didn't know too many specifics. Regardless, Marvel fans are still hoping that some version of the movie ends up coming out down the line. Marvel Studios and Sony just extended their deal, so it might have to wait a bit longer if it happens at all.

For now, Sony is working on getting Venom 2 and Morbius out into theaters, along with Spider-Man 3. It seems that Venom 2 will still open in the fall, but Morbius has been moved until next year. The goal is ultimately to bring Tom Holland's Peter Parker into the mix, though it's unclear how and when that will all go down.

Everything is on hold at the moment, so it will be interesting to see what happens with release dates and production starts when all the dust settles. For the time being, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is looking towards the future, pushing back all of their Phase 4 movies in the process. Sony may have to end up doing the same thing with projects that are currently in development. The interview with Dane DeHaan was originally conducted by Collider.