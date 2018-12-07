Sister Act has just tapped Insecure co-executive producer Regina Hicks and Star showrunner Karin Gist to write the sequel. The sequel is reportedly being developed for the Disney+ streaming platform. The studio originally wanted to make a Sister Act remake back in 2015, but those plans ultimately fell through. However, Disney is now moving forward with a soft reboot that will reportedly focus on a brand-new cast and have no involvement with original star Whoopi Goldberg.

As for what Sister Act 3 will be about, the details are currently under wraps for the time being. The original movie was about Whoopi Goldberg's casino lounge singer character who witnesses a mob hit. She is later offered witness protection by the police and poses as a nun named Sister Mary Clarence at a Catholic parish. The movie was a hit, grossing $231.6 million worldwide, becoming the eighth-highest-grossing film in 1992. A sequel followed in 1993, but it wasn't as big of a hit as the first installment. Goldberg has wanted to do Sister Act 3 for years now.

The Disney+ streaming platform is ramping up their live-action content for its debut. Jon Favreau's Star Wars live-action series The Mandalorian is currently in production and there are a few Marvel Cinematic Universe TV shows on the way as well. Additionally, the studio has tapped Zoe Kravitz to star in a High Fidelity series as well as Anna Kendrick's Christmas movie Noelle. Sister Act 3 will be one of many new projects that Disney will be utilizing to lure viewers away from Netflix and other streaming platforms. However, not everybody is happy with the Sister Act project.

Whoopi Goldberg isn't happy about Disney taking Sister Act 3 and doing whatever they want with it. On a recent talk show appearance, the comedian appeared alongside Tyler Perry to promote Nobody's Fool. Goldberg was asked about the sequel and was visibly upset about the fact that it was moving forward without her, which prompted Perry to propose their own sequel with Goldberg and Tiffany Haddish, which received praise on social media. However, it looks like Disney is going to hold on to the rights and make their own version for their streaming service.

There is no release date or casting news available for Sister Act 3 at this time, but that news should come soon if Disney is satisfied with what Regina Hicks and Karen Gist come up with for the sequel. Hopefully Whoopi Goldberg will be able to work something out with the studio for at least a small cameo, if not a starring role. Fans of the franchise would love nothing more than to see the surviving cast reunite for another movie. We'll just have to wait and see what the studio decides to do with the sequel in the near future. The Sister Act 3 update was first reported by Variety.