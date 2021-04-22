Whoopi Goldberg has provided an update on the upcoming sequel Sister Act 3, which includes a tease that characters from the second movie could also be appearing. For years, Goldberg has been open about her desire to return for another Sister Act movie with fans of the first two wanting to see it happen. It has since been announced that Sister Act 3is officially a go with the sequel currently in development for Disney+.

In a recent chat, Goldberg touched on the current status of Sister Act 3. Noting that Madhuri Shekar (The Nevers) is writing the screenplay for the sequel, Goldberg says that everyone is on standby waiting for production to start. The actress goes on to tease some returning stars fromSister Act 2: Back in the Habit. Here's what Goldberg had to say about Sister Act 3.

"Marc Shaiman [the franchise's composer] is just waiting. The nuns are all waiting. Maybe there's gonna be some of the kids [from Sister Act 2]. Who can say?"

Meanwhile, Whoopi Goldberg is penning a screenplay of her own for a movie following an older Black woman who acquires superpowers and must learn how to properly use them. In her Variety interview, the Ghost star explained why she's taken this new creative venture that will see her writing a superhero movie.

"Since I was a little kid, I've been obsessed with superheroes. They're all saving the earth all the time. But do you know who's really going to save the earth? Old Black women."

Goldberg is also producing The Emmett Till Story and is set to return as Guinan in season 2 of the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Picard. Despite how busy she is, Goldberg also has no plans to walk away from The View anytime soon after serving as a moderator on the show for more than a decade. In fact, she plans to stay on the daytime talk show for as long as is physically possible.

"I'm there until I don't think I can do it anymore, but I'm not there yet. As long as they allow me to do both [acting and hosting], I can do it. The minute they say, 'No, you can't,' then I have to figure out what to do."

The first Sister Act movie, released in 1992, starred Goldberg as lounge singer turned nun Deloris Van Cartier. Because it was a tremendous hit at the box office, a sequel was developed withSister Act 2: Back in the Habit releasing in 1993. In the sequel, Deloris reprises her persona as Sister Mary Clarence to serve as the new music teacher at a San Francisco academy. Goldberg's recent comments suggest that some of the classroom children seen in the sequel could be popping up in Sister Act 3, nearly three decades later.

There's no release date yet attached to Sister Act 3 and it's unclear when the sequel will be making its way to Disney+. A release date hasn't yet been attached to Sister Act 3. This news comes to us from Variety.