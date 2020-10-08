Hallelujah! Whoopi Goldberg has now confirmed that the highly sought after sequel Sister Act 3 is currently being developed, with Goldberg set to return as undercover nun Deloris Van Cartier. While discussing the possibility of a threequel recently, Goldberg stated that for many years she had not pursued the idea believing that "no one wanted to see it," but in recent years it has become clear that this is far from the case.

"For a long time they kept saying no one wanted to see it. And then, quite recently, it turns out that that may not be true - people might want to see it. So, we're working diligently to try to figure out how to get every...get the gang together and come back. Listen, it's a really fun movie. It's fun and it feels good and you know, nobody's mad, you know, it's just like, listen, bad singing, great singing, okay singing and then nuns. What is better than that? Nothing."

Whoopi Goldberg is absolutely right that audiences need some feel-good stories right now, what with real-life being so overly dramatic, and no doubt that the sound of Sister Act 3 finally being in development will be like music to fan's ears.

The first Sister Act, released back in 1992, follows Goldberg as Deloris, a lounge singer, who is persuaded to go into witness protection as a nun at a convent after she witnesses her gangster boyfriend execute an informant. But once there, she has trouble adjusting to her new lifestyle, until she is forced to join the convent's struggling choir. Sister Act went on to become one of the most financially successful comedies of the early 1990s, grossing a massive $231 million worldwide against its $31 million budget. The movie has since spawned a franchise, and was followed by the sadly much less successful Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit in 1993, as well as a musical adaptation, which premiered in 2006.

Over the years, the movie has garnered something of a cult following and has become a cherished slice of joyous musical cinema, with fans wondering for years whether a third movie will ever grace our screens. Sister Act stars Maggie Smith, Kathy Najimy, Wendy Makkena, Mary Wickes, and Harvey Keitel alongside Whoopi Goldberg, who are no doubt "the gang" that Goldberg is trying to get back together.

It was also announced back in 2018 that Disney+ was working on a remake of Sister Act that would not include Goldberg or any of the original cast, much to the Oscar-winning actresses disappointment. "We've been all over Disney begging," Goldberg said at the time. "They've decided that they're going to go in a different direction with Sister Act. So it won't be Sister Act 3 it will be a brand new rendition of Sister Act, and I guess I'll walk through a scene and that's how they'll say I was part of it."

In December 2018, it was confirmed that Regina Y. Hicks and Karin Gist were hired to write the script for the Disney+ remake, so whether or not Goldberg's Sister Act 3 has changed these plans remains to be seen. No doubt fans would much rather see Goldberg and the Sister Act gang return than sit through another unnecessary remake. This comes to us from The Late Late Show with James Corden.