Following the recent announcement that Sister Act 3 is a go at Disney, returning star Whoopi Goldberg has offered a few title suggestions for long-awaited sequel. Sharing her ideas while appearing with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, Goldberg offered "Oh My God It Still Fits" and "Blacker in the Habit" as possible contenders. Alongside her inspired title ideas, Goldberg also opened up about why she decided to return for Sister Act 3 all these years later.

"People are like in their 90s, and they're doing sequels...Everybody seems to be able to do it, and I thought those nuns deserve to have another go around."

So, you can thank the recent trend of legacy sequels such as Halloween and Bill & Ted Face the Music for a return to the musical world of Sister Act. The first movie, released back in 1992, follows Whoopi Goldberg as Deloris, a lounge singer, who is persuaded to go into witness protection as a nun at a convent after she witnesses her gangster boyfriend execute an informant. But once there, she has trouble adjusting to her new lifestyle, until she is forced to join the convent's struggling choir.

Sister Act went on to become one of the most financially successful comedies of the early 1990s, grossing a massive $231 million worldwide against its $31 million budget. The movie has since spawned a franchise and was followed by the much less successful Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit in 1993, as well as a musical adaptation, which premiered in 2006.

Rumors have been circulating for some time that Disney were looking to bring the property back for a sequel, with Sister Act 3 finally being officially confirmed at the recent Disney Investor Day event. Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production head Sean Bailey took the stage to reveal that the sequel is now in development and that it will debut on Disney+. Additionally, Goldberg will serve as a producer on the project alongside filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry.

Goldberg has discussed the possibilties of a follow-up before, saying that for many years she had not pursued the idea believing that "no one wanted to see it," but in recent years it has become clear that this is far from the case. "For a long time they kept saying no one wanted to see it. And then, quite recently, it turns out that that may not be true - people might want to see it," she said. "So, we're working diligently to try to figure out how to get every...get the gang together and come back. Listen, it's a really fun movie. It's fun and it feels good and you know, nobody's mad, you know, it's just like, listen, bad singing, great singing, okay singing and then nuns. What is better than that? Nothing."

The first Sister Act stars Maggie Smith, Kathy Najimy, Wendy Makkena, Mary Wickes, and Harvey Keitel alongside Whoopi Goldberg, and these are no doubt "the gang" that Goldberg is hoping to get back together. Currently however, no other cast members have been confirmed for Sister Act 3, and nor has the title. The sequel does not yet have a release date but will debut on Disney+. This comes to us from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.