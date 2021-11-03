The comedy sequel Sister Act 3 is currently in development at Disney+, with the third installment of the series set to bring back Whoopi Goldberg to star. Also on board to help develop the project is Tyler Perry, who's serving as a producer. In a new interview with THR, Perry provided an update on the progress of Sister Act 3, revealing that the script is still in the works, but he's excited to get the movie out there to the masses as soon as possible.

"The script is being written, and I am the producer on it - not directing. We brought on an incredible director [Tim Federle] and Whoopi's really excited. I think that this is just what the country needs. We need that feel-good moment in the movies where you go, 'Oh my God, I left there singing.' That's my hope."

As noted by Tyler Perry, Sister Act III will be directed by Tim Federle, who co-wrote Ferdinand and created High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for Disney+. Last month, it was reported that Madhuri Shekar (The Nevers) had boarded the project to pen the screenplay. Whoopi Goldberg is also serving as a producer on the sequel alongside Tyler Perry. After the movie was officially announced, Goldberg said on The Late Show that everybody is doing these new legacy sequels these days, and she "thought those nuns deserve to have another go around."

Full plot details haven't been revealed, and it's not clear which other cast members from the series, though Goldberg has teased that some of the former child actors who appeared in Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit may appear. Last year, she explained on The Late Late Show with James Corden that her goal was to get as many original stars from the first two movies as possible to come back for Sister Act 3. At the time, the movie wasn't officially announced, though that came shortly thereafter on Disney's Investor Day.

"Because for a long time they kept saying no one wanted to see [another Sister Act movie]," Whoopi Goldberg said. "And then, quite recently, it turns out, that that may not be true. People might want to see it. So, we're working diligently to try to figure out how to get the gang together and come back."

The original Sister Act, penned by Paul Rudnick and helmed by Emile Ardolino, was released in 1992. It stars Whoopi Goldberg in one of her most memorable roles as a lounge singer forced to join a convent when she's placed into witness protection. Because it was a tremendous hit at the box office, it was followed with a sequel, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, in 1993. The movie fell well short of expectations at the time of its release but many fans look back upon it with nostalgia these days.

An official release date hasn't yet been set for Sister Act 3, but the plan is for the movie to be released on Disney+. You can check out the full interview with Tyler Perry, where he addresses Sister Act 3 along with his other projects, at The Hollywood Reporter.