One of the strangest Hollywood franchises ever is the Sister Act series, starring Whoopi Goldberg as Deloris Wilson, a lounge singer turned nun who helps a convent become popular through rollicking renditions of classic hymns. Last year it was confirmed that a third film in the franchise was in development for Disney+ with Goldberg set to return to star and Tyler Perry serving as producer. Kathy Najimy, who featured in both the previous Sister Act movies as the always cheerful Sister Mary Patrick, recently confirmed that Sister Act 3 is still in the earliest stages of getting made.

"[Whoopi's] trying to get that going. I, you know why I like that, no hair, no makeup, no spanks, comfortable shoes. It's a win win for me."

While the first Sister Act was a huge, surprise hit, the sequel was not as well-received. The franchise found a second life on stage through a broadway adaptation. For Kathy Najimy, one of the most vivid memories from the series was when she had to sing Dee Dee Sharp's Gravy (on My Mash Potatoes).

"That was Emile Ardolino who directed it, who isn't with us anymore, was so fun and kind and great. And he would literally say yes to anything that I wanted to do. He was so easy, he'd be like 'yeah, do that.' So we just [sic] a lot of that. And it's also Whoopi [Goldberg], you know, so, and you know, that I've known Whoopi for I think for 40 years. Yeah, 40, 41 years. So, he just let us do whatever which was for, for us Disneyland, you know what I mean? Just being able to do whatever we want. So now he was really open to it. He would say, do that do more of that? Never said no, never edited us. That was really fun, that bar scene, because it was shot in LA and it was right next to a really great frozen yogurt place. And we got to dance and sing."

For the past decade, Disney has been on a reboot spree, taking classic movies from the nineties and updating them for the modern era. While this has rarely led to the reboots being better than the originals, Whoopi Goldberg has faith in the upcoming sequel, as she previously explained that the series offers "feel-good" entertainment that has stood the test of time.

"For a long time, they kept saying no one wanted to see [Sister Act 3]. And then quite recently, it turns out, that that may not be true. People may want to see it. So we're working diligently to try to figure out how to get the gang together and come back... It's a really fun movie and it feels good. And you know, nobody's mad. It's just, listen-bad singing, great singing, okay singing and then nuns. What's better than that?"