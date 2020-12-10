Whoopi Goldberg will return to one of her most famous roles with Disney officially confirming that Sister Act 3 is now in development. The news comes straight from Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production head Sean Bailey, who revealed that Goldberg will be reprising the role of Deloris Wilson for the upcoming sequel during the Disney Investor Day presentation. Additionally, Goldberg will be serving as a producer alongside the Madea movie series creator Tyler Perry.

There have been rumors swirling for a while about a third Sister Act movie, but not until now has there been any kind of official confirmation. It was reported in 2018 that Regina Hicks (Insecure) and Karin Gist (Star) were working on a screenplay for Sister Act 3 for Disney+, though Disney didn't address the reports at the time. Although Bailey didn't reveal much about Sister Act 3 at the Disney Investor Day presentation, it seems probable that the reported script by Hicks and Gist will be used. No director has yet been named.

Directed by Emile Ardolino and written by Paul Rudnick, Sister Act was released in 1992. It follows Goldberg as Eloris Wilson, a lounge singer who is forced to join a convent after she is placed in a witness protection program. Along with Goldberg, the classic comedy also starred Maggie Smith, Kathy Najimy, Wendy Makkena, Mary Wickes, and Harvey Keitel. Along with earning critical acclaim, the movie was a huge hit at the box office, grossing over $231 million against a budget of $31 million.

In 1993, Whoopi Goldberg would reprise the role in the sequel Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit. The followup movie is directed by Bill Duke and was written by James Orr, Jim Cruickshank, and Judi Ann Mason. Most of the original cast members also returned alongside Goldberg. This time, the nuns seek to save a school from shutting down by teaching music to the troubled teens enrolled there. Unfortunately, the sequel did not reach the same heights as its predecessor, falling well short of the same praise and box office profits of the original.

A barrage of news from Disney on Thursday also brought about major updates to several Star Wars and Marvel movies. On the Disney side of things, the company also announced a sequel to Enchanted along with a prequel to Toy Story. Also officially confirmed by the House of Mouse is Hocus Pocus 2, which had previously been reported to be in the works for Disney+. If Hocus Pocus 2 brings back the Sanderson Sisters as rumors suggest, then she could be reprising two big roles from her past on Disney+ if she also returns for Sister Act 3.

Sister Act 3 will debut on Disney+, but a release date hasn't yet been revealed by the House of Mouse. It's also unclear when exactly filming will begin, but it's exciting for fans of the original movies to now know for sure that a third Sister Act is definitely on the way. This news comes to us from Disney.