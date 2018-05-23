Michael Bay is making a movie with Ryan Reynolds for Netflix. The world's largest streaming service is officially getting into the Bayhem game, as they have made a deal for the director's next movie. Reynolds, coming fresh of Deadpool 2, is set to star in the movie, which is titled Six Underground. Beyond that, there are precious few details currently available, but what is known is enough to make the project well worth paying attention to.

We initially reported back in March that the relatively mysterious Six Underground was going to be one of Michael Bay's next two projects. He's also on board to direct Robopocalypse, which was supposed to be a Steven Spielberg movie for quite some time, but his plate became a bit too full with other projects. While Robopocalypse still sits on the shelf, Six Underground got going first, with Netflix coming in to pony up the dough in order to make it happen. While no dollar figure has come out so far, it's likely that a big Bay action movie is going to run $100 million or more, when all is said and done. But Netflix has deep pockets these days.

Now to the matter at hand; what is Six Underground exactly? As mentioned, official details are few and far between right now, but it's said that the plot revolves around six billionaires who fake their own death. After that, for unexplained reasons, they form an elite team to take down bad guys. Anyone else getting some Batman vibes? But times six. Are we going to have to watch six different billionaires suffer six different tragedies that lead them all to a life of vigilante justice? Probably not, but it's a pretty interesting premise to start with. And filtering that through Michael Bay's sensibilities makes it all the more fascinating.

Ryan Reynolds is the only star attached at this point in time, but the script for Six Underground once again reunites the actor with writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. The duo wrote both of the Deadpool movies and also penned the sci-fi/thriller Life which Reynolds starred in. They're also attached to write the in-the-works Clue remake, which Reynolds will star in. It's a relationship that works and one that has produced some massively entertaining movies. That makes this an appealing package for Netflix, especially considering this will be Michael Bay's first directorial effort since walking away from the Transformers franchise.

Skydance Media has partnered with Netflix for the movie, which doesn't yet have a release date but is slated to go into production this summer for release sometime in 2019. It's also said that this is Netflix's biggest movie since Bright, which carried a $90 million price tag. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger are on board to produce for Skydance. We'll be sure to keep you up to date as more information on the project is made available. This news comes to us courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.