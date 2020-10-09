The Sixth Sense began director M. Night Shyamalan's career with a twisted bang. A bang that he has never really been able to live up to since. Not only did it shove Shyamalan into the spotlight, but it also did the same for child star Haley Joel Osment, earning him an Academy Award nomination in the process. Well, Osment clearly has fond memories of making the ghost story, with the actor now declaring that he would gladly return to the role all these years later should Shyamalan decide to bring The Sixth Sense back.

"I doubt that he would do a third crossover, but anytime Night calls, that's his universe, so I'd definitely be up to dive in there with him again. It's crazy, we had the 20th anniversary of the film last fall and we did a screening at Hollywood Forever and all that stuff and it's wild that it's been that many years."

The crossover Haley Joel Osment is referring to is the one between two of Shyamalan's previous hits, Unbreakable and Split. Coming 16 years after the unorthodox superhero movie, Unbreakable, the horror movie Split featured an incredibly surprising twist confirming that the two movies are set in the same cinematic universe. This was then followed up by last year's Glass, with many fans even positing the idea that Osment's character from The Sixth Sense could be easily folded into Shyamalan's Unbreakable universe, with his ability to see dead people being another superpower. Of course, Bruce Willis playing different characters in both could present problems.

Currently, there is no word that the divisive director wants to bring back The Sixth Sense, or even if it is something that audiences would want considering the first movie is so perfectly insular, but with Osment's backing, the cogs in Shyamalan's creative mind may well have started turning.

For now, M. Night Shyamalan is busy with Old, which follows a group of strangers who all end up in the same secluded, idyllic cove filled with rock pools and sandy shore, encircled by green, densely vegetated cliffs. But this utopia hides a dark secret. First, there is the dead body of a woman found floating in the crystal-clear water. Then there is the odd fact that all the children are aging rapidly. Soon everybody is growing older every half hour and there doesn't seem to be any way out of the cove.

While it may not include The Sixth Sense, Shyamalan's new deal with Universal Pictures could well be the beginning of a new Shyamalan cinematic universe, with the director recently suggesting that all three of the movies could be linked. "I just had two movie ideas I felt very strongly about," Shyamalan said. "And, interesting enough, there might be a third thing that came to me that might end up going in between these two. So there might be three." Reportedly based on the French graphic novel Sandcastle, Old is scheduled for release on July 23, 2021.

Haley Joel Osment meanwhile has been keeping busy with roles in the likes of Amazon's The Boys, the horror-comedy series What We Do in the Shadows, the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks and the drama The Devil Has a Name starring alongside Edward James Olmos. This comes to us from Comicbook.com.