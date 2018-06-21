The first trailer for Skate Kitchen has arrived. The movie debuted at the Sundance Film Festival this year and provides a look at a group of female skaters who live and breath skateboarding. This also brings Jaden Smith back to the big screen in what looks to be a relatively low-profile role. This trailer gives us our first real look at the movie, which looks like it might be the exact opposite of what one might expect when they hear about a skateboarding movie. This looks to be a much more emotional, character driven drama that happens to feature passionate skaters at its center, as opposed to being a hollow showcase for skateboarding tricks.

It's not often Hollywood goes in for a movie on skateboarding, with Lords of Dogtown (based on the excellent documentary Dogtown and Z-Boys) being one of the rare exceptions. Not only does this appear to be relatively unique in that respect, but Skate Kitchen also focuses on a groupe of all-girl skaters. The sport is male dominated and rarely does media showcase women who are passionate and adept at the sport. Yet, here we have a real-life group of girls who are great at what they do as the subject of a movie. This trailer not only showcases the tale of self-discovery at the center of the movie, but it also shows a lot of the real-deal skateboarding that will be on display.

In Skate Kitchen, the first narrative feature from The Wolfpack director Crystal Moselle, Camille, an introverted teenage skateboarder (Rachelle Vinberg) from Long Island, meets and befriends an all-girl, New York City-based skateboarding crew called The Skate Kitchen. She falls in with the in-crowd, has a falling-out with her mother, and falls for a mysterious skateboarder guy (Jaden Smith), but a relationship with him proves to be trickier to navigate than a kickflip.

Writer/director Crystal Moselle immersed herself in the lives of the skater girls and worked closely with them, resulting in the film's authenticity, which combines poetic, atmospheric filmmaking and hypnotic skating sequences. Skate Kitchen precisely captures the experience of women in male-dominated spaces and tells a story of a girl who learns the importance of camaraderie and self-discovery. The cast for the movie includes Rachelle Vinberg, Jaden Smith, Dede Lovelace, Nina Moran, Kabrina Adams, Ajani Russell, Jules Lorenzo, Brenn Lorenzo, Hisham Tawfiq, Elizabeth Rodriguez. The script was written Aslihan Unaldi Jennifer Silverman and Moselle.

The studio decided to release the trailer on Go Skateboarding Day, which is a self-explanatory annual holiday in celebration of the sport. What better day to do so? There is also a new poster for Skate Kitchen to go along with the release of the trailer. The movie is set to arrive in theaters on August 10 in limited release. Be sure to check out the Skate Kitchen trailer, courtesy of the Magnolia Pictures YouTube channel, for yourself below.