Halloween is coming in a couple months, and the Mars candy company is celebrating with the arrival of a new version of one of their iconic products. Skittles is unveiling the new Skittles Shriekers. The item will only be available for a limited time. Consumers should look for the candies now while they can. A description for the Shriekers says that they pack a frightfully sour flavor thanks to the super sour candy hidden in each bag. Some of the individual pieces are tasty, while others are pretty sour. Two taste buds are being fulfilled in each bag. Those who like fun surprises might enjoy the product. As the candy was described, it was said to have a look that is similar to regular Skittles, but they have a very sour punch that will shock candy lovers so much that they will "quite literally shriek."

Tanya Berman, the Mars Wrigley Seasonal Marketing Lead, explained, "SKITTLES is always looking for new ways to surprise fans with unexpected flavor experiences. This year we focused on putting a new spin on a spooky treat, bringing better moments and more smiles to people as they gear up for the upcoming Halloween season." The business clearly wants to spread positive feelings with the unveiling of the new item.

Some candies include just one version of themselves. That is not the case with Skittles Shriekers. The candy includes not just one but five interesting flavors in each bag. The previously mentioned flavors are Citrus Scream, Ghoulish Green Apple, Rattled Raspberry, Shocking Lime, and Spine-Tingling Tangerine. The final candy mentioned likely looks like the regular orange flavor, while the one with lime in the name most definitely looks like the ordinary lime flavor. Each version obviously relates to the holiday they are being released for.

Fortunately, fans are able to by the products now. Shriekers are currently available for purchase at retailers around the country. There are multiple sizes that audiences can choose from. Sizes include 1.8 oz single packs, 3.6 oz Share Size, and 10 oz Medium Funsize Laydown bags. You can have a pack for yourself, or you could have bags that can be split with friends and family members. ﻿

For those who are unaware, this is not the first time the company has experimented with Hallloween editions of Skittles. Back in 2019 there was a limited edition Zombie Skittles with a similar theme to the 2021 candies. Zombie Skittles came with its own fruity flavors, such as Petrifying Citrus Punch, Mummified Melon, Boogeyman Blackberry, Chilling Black Cherry, and Blood Red Berry. However, included with the sweeter candies was the rotten zombie piece. Inside the outer candy shell lied a select few with a rotten flavor that only revealed themselves once a customer started chewing. A difference for the new product is that the surprise inside some Skittles is shocking instead of repulsive. Some might like to know that Mars has experience with holiday versions of their beloved candies.﻿

A date for when the candy's availability expires is unknown at this time. However, given the Halloween inspiration, November 1st is a likely guess for the end time. The product is sure to be popular among trick or treaters and candy fans alike.