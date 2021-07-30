Some fans weren't quite sure how to take the name Skull when it was reported as the title of the next Predator movie, but director Dan Trachtenberg has seemingly shut down those rumors with an amusing post on Instagram. At this point, very little is known about the upcoming movie, but it had been known that he was filming the project under the working title of Skulls. Just recently, it was reported that the movie's official title is Skull.

On Instagram, Dan Trachtenberg posted a new photo following the recent title news. It shows an image of a slate from when he worked on 10 Cloverfield Lane, back from when he was shooting that project in secret under the working title of Valencia. You can take a look at the photo below.

In the caption, Trachtenberg writes: "Looking at this old picture of our slate from when we shot 10 Cloverfield Lane and thinking about how sometimes they report on a movie's title, but it's actually just the code name it is shooting under..."

What Trachtenberg appears to be saying here is that Skull is just the "code name" for Predator 5, meaning the real title hasn't yet been revealed. What's odd is that the news stems from a Collider interview with producers John David and John Fox. It also might seem weird that the Skull title was so similar to the reported working title of Skulls. Given this update from Trachtenberg, what might have happened was a miscommunication with the producers referring to the project by its working title with the 'S' getting lost somewhere along the way.

Questions over the title aside, Davis also teased in the Collider interview that the movie will be just as good as the original Predator with Arnold Schwarzenegger, if not better. This time, the movie will center on a female hero with Davis saying that the story "goes back to what made the original Predator movie work. It's the ingenuity of a human being who won't give up, who's able to observe and interpret, basically being able to beat a stronger, more powerful, well-armed force."

He added: "It's going to be, I believe, the second best -- or the first... or it may be equal to the first one. Right? I feel like the first one was a wonderful, interesting movie and I know what worked about it. I feel like we kind of never got back there again. We ended up in different places. I think this is a worthy complement to the first one. It's going to be as good."

The screenplay for Skull, aka Skulls, aka Predator 5 was written by Patrick Aison. Not much else has been officially announced about the project, including cast details, but it's been reported that Amber Midthunder stars in a lead role. Trachtenberg had hoped to keep his Predator movie a secret for longer which is why there's been so much secrecy around the project, including this continued confusion over its official title.

In any case, the next Predator is expected to arrive in 2022. This news comes to us from Dan Trachtenberg on Instagram.

