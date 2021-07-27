It has been a little while since the last update on Dan Trachtenberg's surprise Predator movie, but it is finally here. Thanks to the Jungle Cruise media show, Collider were able to speak to producers John Davis and John Fox about the upcoming reboot of the franchise, including confirming the title of the movie will be Skull. It is a prequel to the original Arnie classic and filming is almost done. They also confirmed that just like the would-be rival Alien franchise, this new installment to the Predator story will have a female hero.

Davis told Collider, "It goes back to what made the original Predator movie work. It's the ingenuity of a human being who won't give up, who's able to observe and interpret, basically being able to beat a stronger, more powerful, well-armed force," he said. "It actually has more akin to The Revenant than it does any film in the Predator canon. You'll know what I mean once you see it," Fox added, while Davis would not specify an exact timeline, instead saying, "You can use your imagination. It is... early."

The pair were full of praise for director Dan Trachtenberg, explaining how "watching dailies, you just understand how his vision is completely unique. He's got his own language and it's fresh and it's cool, and it's interesting." The pair went on to say that the movie is around three quarters of the way through the production process, which is strange considering how little is known about the plot, the release dates or even the cast, but Trachtenberg is well known for managing to keep secrets around his projects, so it probably shouldn't come as too much of a surprise at all.

In explaining how the movie is moving along so fast and under the radar, Davis continued, "Here is the interesting thing. We started conceiving this movie while we were shooting the last Predator movie. Dan came to me with a writer and an idea while we were shooting the movie. Emma Watts was really instrumental here. She said, 'you know what, let's go put this into development now and let's push on this now. Let's go for this now.' We couldn't be shooting one movie and prepping another, especially when one was the current-day end of the franchise and the other was the period beginning of the franchise. So it was always done with a lot of secrecy. It just continued to be something that's going to be out there to surprise you."

Davis was also vocal about what kind of rating should be expected from the movie, and it looks like whether this turns out to be adults only or something more family friendly is apparently all down to the editing. "It all depends on how you end up cutting it, right? It was conceived as an R-rated movie. It could easily end up PG-13. I guess I'm going to find out what it has to be or what it is when it's all cut together."

There is no exact release date for the movie, but with the production almost complete it is likely that it will be seen sometime next year, when we will see if Trachtenberg can live up the expectation of a good Predator movie after some poor recent efforts in the franchise. This news originate at Collider.