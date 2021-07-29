After going as quiet as its titular hunter for a while, several new details have now emerged regarding director Dan Trachtenberg's upcoming Predator reboot, including that the movie will be a prequel detailing the first time a Predator visits Earth. Thanks to a recent chat between producers John Davis and John Fox and Collider, we now know that Skull is "an origin story about the Predator's first journey to this planet," and that it will have a similar tone to the 2015 Oscar winner The Revenant.

"[Skull] has more akin to The Revenant than it does any film in the Predator canon," Davis revealed. "You'll know what I mean once you see it." The Revenant was well regarded for its brutal depiction of its merciless natural surroundings, something which would certainly work well with a man-versus-Predator battle at its center. "It goes back to what made the original Predator movie work," he explained, comparing the new outing to the beloved 1980s classic starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. "It's the ingenuity of a human being who won't give up, who's able to observe and interpret, basically being able to beat a stronger, more powerful, well-armed force," he added.

How much the movie will delve into the origins of the Predator remains to be seen, but going back to the franchise's roots is by far the best place to start and should go some way to reassuring fans who have burned so many times over the years by Predator sequels and spin-offs.

Skull will also boast a female hero "which I always think is interesting," said Davis. Set to be played by Legion star Amber Midthunder, the Predator will reportedly face off against a Comanche woman who goes against gender norms and traditions to become a warrior.

Davis and Fox clearly plan to bring their A-game to Skull, with the former even believing that the movie could rival the sci-fi action delight that is 1987's Predator saying, "it's going to be, I believe, the second best -- or the first... or it may be equal to the first one. Right? I feel like the first one was a wonderful, interesting movie and I know what worked about it. I feel like we kind of never got back there again. We ended up in different places. I think this is a worthy complement to the first one. It's going to be as good."

But, with Disney having now taken the Predator reigns, will Skull really be able to depict the same level of glorious violence and savage spine-extraction as the first movie? Well, according to Davis, Skull has been planned with an R-rating in mind. "It all depends on how you end up cutting it, right?" he said. "It was conceived as an R-rated movie. It could easily end up PG-13. I guess I'm going to find out what it has to be or what it is when it's all cut together."

Skull does not yet have a release date in place, but the movie is rumored to be heading straight to streaming via Hulu. This comes to us courtesy of Collider.