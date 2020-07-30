There may be hope for Sky High 2 yet thanks to the world of streaming. This, according to the original movie's co-writer Mark McCorkle, who believes that the sequel could be a good fit for Disney+. It could just be a matter of letting the powers that be know it is something they want.

Sky High is celebrating its 15th anniversary, as the movie was originally released in July 2005. During a recent interview to celebrate the occasion, Mark McCorkle discussed the possibility of a sequel all these years later. Mark McCorkle believes there is plenty left to explore within the universe. Here's what he had to say about it.

"To me, it's a very natural fit for Disney+, and over the years we always thought maybe a sequel could happen one of these days. There was always a belief that this was a rich enough world to keep going with new ideas. At least [director] Mike [Mitchell] seems to believe it. I guess if the film still has that same affection of people watching it and streaming it on Disney+, who knows. Maybe if the people speak, their wishes will be answered."

Sky High largely takes place at a school where teenagers learn how to be superheroes. It focuses on Will Stronghold (Michael Angarano) who ends up in a class for students who show special promise and is trying to live up to his famous superhero father, The Commander (Kurt Russell). Gwen (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) takes an interest in Will but her motives are sinister as her mother Gwen is a villain who was defeated by The Commander. It was a reasonable success at the box office, bringing in $86 million at the box office against a relatively modest $35 million budget.

This was at a time when superhero movies were truly starting to boom in Hollywood, with the X-Men and Spider-Man franchises in their heyday. But it was before Iron Man and the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight. One could argue the movie was just a bit ahead of its time. That being the case, the movie has maintained a loyal following over the years. That, in part, is what helped get a sequel in development back in 2016. Unfortunately, the project never truly got off the ground.

But Disney+ launched last year and that changed the game for Disney. The company is mining its franchises and popular IP for projects that are a good fit for streaming, as opposed to theatrical. Sky High 2 seems like the perfect fit. It doesn't feel like the kind of thing that could generate a great deal of box office revenue, though it does seem like something that would generate a great deal of buzz if it were available to stream. For now, this is all hypothetical but Disney is not immune to listening to audience demands. So those who wish to see a sequel would do well to make their voices heard on social media. This news comes to us via Inverse.