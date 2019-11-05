Vertical Entertainment has acquired Skylin3s, the third installment of the Skyline franchise, for North America, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa rights ahead of AFM. Series co-creator Liam O'Donnell returns to write and direct after helming 2017's surprise hit sequel Beyond Skyline which Vertical also released. Producer Matthew Chausse returns alongside Colin and Greg Strause and O'Donnell to take the film franchise into its next chapter.

Lindsey Morgan (The 100) is back as Rose Corley from Beyond Skyline to star along with Jonathan Howard (Godzilla: King of Monsters), Alexander Siddig (Game of Thrones), Rhona Mitra (Underworld: Rise of the Lycans), Daniel Bernhardt (John Wick) and James Cosmo (Chernobyl). Nate Bolotin of XYZ Films brokered the deal for the North American rights. Highland Film Group is handling international distribution rights with XYZ handling Chinese rights.

When a virus threatens to wipe out Earth, a super powered hybrid (Morgan) must lead a team of elite soldiers on a mission to the aliens' world in order to save what's left of humanity.

The deal was negotiated by Rich Goldberg and Peter Jarowey at Vertical with Nate Bolotin at XYZ Films and Phil Rymer at Tempest Media on behalf of the filmmakers. Skylin3s is produced by Matthew Chausse, Liam O'Donnell, Colin Strause, and Greg Strause. The film is produced by Ingenious Media, LipSync Productions, Mirabelle Pictures Productions, Artbox, and Fasten Films.

