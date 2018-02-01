Universal Pictures has debuted the first footage from Skyscraper with a tiny 15-second preview before the new trailer drops during the Super Bowl. This footage offers our first glimpse at Dwayne Johnson's character Will Ford, who is seen telling a group of executives that the world's tallest building they just built, dubbed "The Pearl," has brought, "every safety and security challenge" he can think of. While we don't get to see any footage of Ford in action quite yet, this preview sets the scene for what could be an action-packed trailer debuting on Super Bowl Sunday.

Global icon Dwayne Johnson leads the cast of Legendary's Skyscraper as former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran Will Ford, who now assesses security for skyscrapers. On assignment in China he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he's been framed for it. A wanted man on the run, Will must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family who is trapped inside the building...above the fire line. Production started last August with Dwayne Johnson sharing set photos and videos while filming was under way.

This project began with an intense bidding war won by Legendary, which paid a whopping $3 million for the script by director Rawson Marshall Thurber. Legendary beat out bids from Universal, Sony and Paramount after this script hit the market in late May 2016, and while Legendary technically beat out Universal for the project, the studio is still distributing, through their distribution pact with Legendary, after they left Warner Bros. This movie also reunites Rawson Marshall Thurber with The Rock, after their hit action comedy Central Intelligence.

The Rock leads a cast that also includes Neve Campbell, Pablo Schreiber, Kevin Rankin, Adrian Holmes, Chin Han, Byron Mann, and Paul McGillion. Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (We're the Millers), the 3D action-thriller is produced by Beau Flynn (San Andreas, Baywatch), Johnson and Thurber. Skyscraper's executive producers are Dany Garcia (Baywatch, Ballers) and Hiram Garcia (San Andreas, Central Intelligence). Wendy Jacobson (San Andreas) is Co-producer.

This movie also made some heartwarming headlines back in September, when The Rock invited 10-year-old Jacob O'Connor to the Skyscraper set, after the young hero saved his drowning brother. Universal and Legendary have set a July 13, 2018 release date, which puts it up against Sony's animated family sequel Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation and New Line's The Conjuring spin-off The Nun. It also arrives one week after Marvel's highly-anticipated Ant-Man and the Wasp, which just dropped its first trailer earlier this week, and a week before 20th Century Fox's Alita: Battle Angel and Universal's Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again. Take a look at this new preview of the Skyscraper Super Bowl trailer, courtesy of Rotten Tomatoes Twitter.