Universal Pictures has released the first poster for their highly-anticipated action-thriller Skyscraper, as we get closer and closer to the first trailer debuting during the Super Bowl this coming Sunday. This poster comes a day after the first Super Bowl trailer preview revealed the first footage, which showcased Dwayne Johnson's character Will Sawyer telling a group of executives that their skyscraper known as The Pearl, the tallest building in the world at 3,500 feet tall, presents an astronomical amount of security and safety issues. As you can see in the poster below, one of those issues is the entire building can be set on fire.

What's interesting about this poster is it's quite similar to a recently released photo from Mission: Impossible - Fallout, which shows Tom Cruise leaping from one building to another. The big difference is The Rock is much, much higher off the ground, and the building he's leaping to is the tallest building in the world, and it's actually on fire. Regardless, it remains to be seen if this scene will be featured in the upcoming Super Bowl trailer slated to debut during the big game on Sunday, February 4.

Dwayne Johnson plays former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran Will Sawyer, who now assesses security for skyscrapers. The Super Bowl trailer preview revealed that Will is on assignment in China, where he is assessing the threats posed by The Pearl, designed to be the tallest, safest building in the world. When the building suddenly catches on fire, Will learns he's been framed for it. A wanted man on the run, Will must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family who is trapped inside the building...above the fire line.

This action-thriller's cast is rounded out by Neve Campbell, Chin Han, Noah Taylor, Roland Moller, Byron Mann, Pablo Schreiber, Hannah Quinlivan. Universal has set a July 13 release date for Skyscraper, putting it smack-dab in the middle of a crowded month that includes Universal's The First Purge (July 4), Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp (July 6), Sony's Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, New Line's The Nun (July 13), 20th Century Fox's Alita: Battle Angel and Universal's Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again (July 20), Paramount's Mission: Impossible - Fallout and Warner Bros.' Teen Titans Go to the Movies! (July 27). Despite all of this competition, Skyscraper could very well carve out a solid audience in this crowded frame.

Rawson Marshall Thurber writes and directs Skyscraper, reuniting with Dwayne Johnson after their 2016 hit Central Intelligence. Legendary won a heated bidding war for the director's script, which sold for an impressive $3 million, with Universal distributing through their output deal with Legendary. Skyscraper is produced by Dwayne Johnson and Rawson Marshall Thurber, along with his longtime collaborators Beau Flynn and Hiram Garcia. Skyscraper's executive producers are Dany Garcia , Wendy Jacobson, Eric McLeod and Eric Hedayat. The film will be released by Universal Pictures. Take a look at the new poster below, courtesy of Universal Pictures, and check back Sunday for the Super Bowl trailer.