A new poster for Skyscraper has arrived online. Dwayne Johnson has become, perhaps, the single most bankable movie star on the planet in recent years. While the idea of a movie star alone being able to sell audiences on a movie has largely died away, The Rock has really become his own brand and people all around the world will turn up to see what he's got cooking. This summer, he's cooking up an original action movie in Skyscraper and the star has just unveiled the latest poster.

The poster was debuted by Dwayne Johnson on social media and, like the previous poster for Skyscraper, it plays on the idea that he is going to be very high up in the air combatting various dangers on the world's tallest building. To add to the complications, the building also happens to be on fire. In the poster, Johnson's character is literally clinging on for dear life with just one hand, as the city looms far below him. It recalls the Hans Gruber death scene from Die Hard, only it's the good guy in trouble this time and, barring some unforeseen twist, we're betting the hero makes it out of this predicament alive.

Skyscraper follows a former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran Will Sawyer, played by Dwayne Johnson. His new job is to assess the security for skyscrapers around the world. On assignment in China he finds the tallest and allegedly safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, an incident that he's been framed for it. Now a wanted man on the run, he must find those responsible, clear his name and rescue his family who, are trapped inside the building above the raging inferno.

Rawson Marshall Thurber, who previously worked with The Rock on Central Intelligence, wrote and directed Skyscraper, which is set for release on July 13. The original action thriller is produced by Beau Flynn (Baywatch), Thurber and Dwayne Johnson's producing partner Hiram Garcia. Executive producers include Dany Garcia (Ballers), Wendy Jacobson (San Andreas), Eric McLeod (Kong: Skull Island) and Eric Hedayat (Real Steel). This will be the second major release of the year for Johnson, who currently stars in the video game adaptation Rampage. While the movie isn't a massive box office hit, it is currently the number one movie in the world and has made $283 million worldwide.

A rather large budget may get in the way of that movie's ultimate profitability, but it proves that audiences are still eager to see what Dwayne Johnson is up to. The star is also coming off of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which was a major surprise, bringing in nearly $1 billion worldwide. Johnson has also announced that he's re-teaming with Rawson Marshall Thurber for an original thriller Red Notice, which has locked down a 2020 summer release. Universal Pictures is handling the release of Skyscraper. You can check out the new poster for yourself below.