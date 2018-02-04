Out of all of the trailers that have been shown during the Super Bowl today, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Skyscraper seems to fit in the best and it might even be the most suspenseful trailer of the day. After seeing the teaser and the poster where Johnson is literally flying through the air, we finally have our first look at the movie thanks to Super Bowl 2018 and the $5 million that it cost Universal Pictures to get the trailer shown. Much like Tom Cruise, Dwayne Johnson does not do anything less than 100 percent and this trailer is a testament to the actor's intense work ethic.

The trailer for Skyscraper is everything that you have come to expect in an action movie starring Dwayne Johnson, and that is definitely not a bad thing at all. Johnson is seen flexing his dramatic muscles as well as his super human strength in the insane trailer. While the teaser was a short glimpse into what the movie could be, the new trailer shows just exactly what we're all in for when the movie hits theaters this summer. Seriously, where does Dwayne Johnson find all of the time to put out all of these blockbuster movies?

Global icon Dwayne Johnson leads the cast of Legendary's Skyscraper as former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran Will Sawyer, who now assesses security for skyscrapers. On assignment in China he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he's been framed for it. A wanted man on the run, Will must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family who is trapped inside the building... above the fire line.

So, the story seems a bit silly, but if anyone can pull it off and make it seem completely normal, it's Dwayne Johnson. The actor that made San Andreas heart pumping, funny, and warm can pretty much do anything, so the tallest building in China catching on fire won't be that big of a stretch for Johnson. Again, that's not a knock on the Dwayne Johnson or the movie, instead it's proof that the actor is one of the best entertainers to ever step into the business. Skyscraper will hit theaters on July 13th, which will see the movie compete with Mission: Impossible 6 just a few weeks later. It will be interesting to see how the movies fare against each other.

Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Central Intelligence, We're the Millers), the 3D action-thriller is produced by Beau Flynn (San Andreas, Baywatch), Johnson, Thurber and Hiram Garcia (San Andreas, Central Intelligence). Skyscraper's executive producers are Dany Garcia (Baywatch, Ballers), Wendy Jacobson (San Andreas), Eric McLeod (Kong: Skull Island, Pirates of the Caribbean series) and Eric Hedayat (The Great Wall, Real Steel). The film will be released by Universal Pictures. You can check out the official trailer for Skyscraper below, thanks to Universal Pictures.