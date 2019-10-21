It just wouldn't be Halloween without a new song from the Slashstreet Boys. The guys are back with a brand-new take on the Backstreet Boys style with a horror injection. Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Ghostface, Leatherface and Michael Myers are here to sing "As Long As You're Bloody," and it's pretty catchy, so prepare for this one, just like their older songs, to get stuck in your head all day. Along with the song, we get another awesome video, which takes the boys out on the water in a boat for some fun in the sun.

Just like the past few years, the Slashstreet Boys are brought to us by The Merkins in collaboration with Taco Truck, who shot and edited the whole thing. The horror boy band is the brainchild of Richie Clayton, Nate Vaill, and Matt Helmick, who make up The Merkins. The comedy group has been at this for a few years and horror fans look forward to each new song they put out, even if it isn't during the month of October. Just last month the group got together for a live show and that might be coming out in the near future too.

There's plenty of humorous parts in the Slashstreet Boys' new video for "As Long As You're Bloody," which is parody of Backstreet Boys' "As Longs as You Love Me." From the lyrics about each of the horror icons' experiences on the big screen too seeing the boys hanging out on a boat and getting rid of a body, it's all here. The video even takes things back to the early 1990s with some Color Me Badd moves and outfits.

The best thing about the new Slashstreet Boys video is seeing Freddy Krueger applying sunscreen to his nose. Who would have thought the star of A Nightmare on Elm Street would care about getting skin cancer after all of the things he's been through over the years. But, as it turns out, Freddy cares and so should we. Skin cancer is no joke, even if you've been burned to death by gasoline and fire like Freddy has. The Slashstreet Boys know this too, so it's good to see the message getting out there, even if summer is over.

"As Long As You're Bloody" continues the Backstreet Boys connection with the Slashstreet Boys. Last year saw them take on "I'll Kill You That Way" and 2017 saw them do "Slashing Bodies." The Merkins have been at this for 4 years now and have started to add more content throughout the year, which has gained them over 340,000 subscribers on YouTube. Last year's video now has over 17 million views, so The Merkins are on to something and horror fans are really into it. With that being said, you can check out their latest video below, thanks to the official Merkins YouTube channel.