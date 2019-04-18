Welcome to Slaughterhouse, an elite boarding school where boys and girls are groomed for power and greatness...until their well-organized world is thrown into a bloody mess. In dark comedy Slaughterhouse Rulez, debuting on Digital and in select theaters May 17 and on DVD June 18 from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, pupils and teachers become embroiled in a battle with a hoard of subterranean monsters, unleashed from a gaping frack site sinkhole, wreaking havoc on the school grounds.

Asa Butterfield (TV's Sex Education, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children), Finn Cole (TV's Peaky Blinders) and Hermione Corfield (Pride and Prejudice and Zombies) star alongside Michael Sheen (TV's Good Omens, The Twilight Saga). Simon Pegg (the Mission Impossible and Star Trek franchises) and Nick Frost (Fighting With My Family, Shaun of the Dead) appear in the film and serve as executive producers.

This ancient and ordered world is about to be shaken to its foundations - literally - when a controversial frack site on prized school woodland causes seismic tremors, a mysterious sinkhole and an unspeakable horror is unleashed. Soon a new pecking order will be established as pupils, teachers and the school matron become locked in a bloody battle for survival.

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost first worked together in Edgar Wright's seminal sitcom Spaced, but it was the romantic horror comedy Shaun of the Dead that put both on the high road to stardom. Shaun of the Dead was also directed by Edgar Wright, and the trio went onto make what is known as Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy, which also includes Hot Fuzz and The World's End. The duo would later reunite for the sci-fi comedy Paul, though Edgar Wright didn't join in the fun that time around. And he didn't help out with Slaughterhouse Rulez either, as he was too busy getting Baby Driver up and running while making the upcoming Sparks documentary.

Slaughterhouse Rulez is executive produced by Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Diego Suarez Chialvo and Josephine Rose. The story by Luke Passmore and Crispian Mills & Henry Fitzherbert inspires the screenplay written by Mills and Fitzherbert. The film is produced by Charlotte Walls, co-produced by Huberta Von Liel and directed by Crispian Mills.

Slaughterhouse Rulez has a run time of approximately 104 minutes and is rated R for bloody violence, language throughout, sexual content and some drug use. Sony Home Entertainment hasn't announced any special features for this upcoming DVD release. They did provide some DVD cover art which you can check out below. We've also included the trailer so you get a hint of what this is all about.