A Star Wars Lego set changing the name of Boba Fett's spaceship has some fans crying foul, and even a former Boba Fett actor has gotten in on the discussion. Per Jedi News, a new line of toys inspired by The Mandalorian includes a 593-piece buildable spaceship along with mini-figurines of Boba Fett and Din Djarin. It seems to be a pretty fun Lego set for Star Wars fans who like to build, but what has some fans feeling unhappy is the name of the set.

In Star Wars lore, Boba Fett's spacecraft has always been known as the Slave I. On the box of the new Lego set, it's simply listed as "Boba Fett's Starship." Lego designer Michael Lee Stockwell also confirmed to Jedi News that the company will no longer be using the Slave I name on any of their products. His fellow designer Jens Kronvold added that Disney seems to be quietly dropping the name from Star Wars content as well.

"It's probably not something which has been announced publicly but it is just something that Disney doesn't want to use any more," Kronvold said.

At this time, it's not entirely clear if the Slave I name will be completely scrubbed from every facet of the Star Wars universe, or if it's just getting removed from Lego sets and other merchandise. Disney has not yet offered an official comment on the news, and it's worth noting that as of this time, the name Slave I is still listed as Boba Fett's spacecraft on the official Star Wars website.

Because of the name change, some Star Wars fans are criticizing the move as unnecessary censorship. Actor Mark Anthony Austin, who appeared as Boba Fett in an uncredited role in the 1997 movie Star Wars: A New Hope and reprised the role for the web series No Disintegrations, was among those online crying foul. Taking to Twitter, Austin said he will always view the ship as the Slave I and nothing more.

"My ship will forever be Slave1," Austin tweeted. "Nothing. Not even #disney can or will change that. This is the way."

My ship will forever be Slave1.



Nothing. Not even #disney can or will change that.



This is the way. pic.twitter.com/Qt99Yo8dEz — Mark Anthony Austin (@BobaFettANHSE) June 28, 2021

In another scathing tweet, the actor added: "I hope nobody buys this newly misnamed merchandise. I vow to not give a single dollar myself. Now if it's packaged Slave1 I might...."

I hope nobody buys this newly misnamed merchandise. I vow to not give a single dollar myself. Now if it’s packaged Slave1 I might…. pic.twitter.com/z2ttPE7P6U — Mark Anthony Austin (@BobaFettANHSE) June 28, 2021

He was joined in his complaints by a perturbed group of fans. One person wrote in another tweet, "Disney yet again with the woke identity politics crap. Asking Lego to change the name SLAVE 1 to Boba Fett ship.. STOP changing stuff, It will always be slave 1 and it has never offended anyone."

Disney yet again with the woke identity politics crap.

Asking Lego to change the name SLAVE 1 to Boba Fett ship.. STOP changing stuff, It will always be slave 1 and it has never offended anyone. https://t.co/a3aQiXcakb@DDay_Cobra@TheQuartering@Drunk3P0@thatstarwarsgrl — DarthPunk (@jeremy_force) June 27, 2021

"Slave 1. Always and forever," says someone else.

We probably shouldn't count on hearing the old name mentioned on the upcoming series The Book of Boba Fett when it premieres on Disney+. That series, which recently wrapped filming with Temuera Morrison in the role, is expected to arrive on the streaming service in December 2021. This news comes to us from Yahoo, and you can see some of the other reactions to the name change on Twitter.

This is not Boba Fett’s Starship/Starfighter.

This is Slave 1. Now and always.



It’s an absolute joke that people would even consider renaming it. #BobaFett#Slave1pic.twitter.com/fedUE7wwIl — Mistaj86 (@MistaJ86_) June 27, 2021

You know what?!



I hope in Book of Boba Fett we hear Boba call his starship the #Slave1 then through the season he has a change of heart. Then he refers the ship as #OMEGA in honor of his sister.



Then all of y’all can calm down about a stupid ship. pic.twitter.com/VOUM9RhUjj — Scotty Jayro (@TheScottJayro) June 28, 2021