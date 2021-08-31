From the makers of Naughty Soxxx, comes Slaxx, the tale of riveting revenge by a pair of possessed jeans. Their target? The clothing moguls and their slaves to fashion. Skip the sales rack, and go try on a skirt. Don't believe them when they say it's a, " Small price to pay for an awesome ass."

The official Shudder synopsis reads, "In Slaxx, a possessed pair of jeans is brought to life to punish the unscrupulous practices of a trendy clothing company. Shipped to the company's flagship store, the killer jeans proceed to wreak carnage on staff who are locked in overnight to set up the new collection."

The knicker nightmare stars Brett Donahue (Private Eyes, Bad Blood) Sehar Bhojani (The Handmaid's Tale, Ses and Ethnicity), Stephen Bogaert (American Psycho, It), Kenny Wong (Transplant, Frankie Drake Mysteries), Tianna Nori (Letterkenny, My Roommate's an Escort) and Jessica B. Hill (What We Do in the Shadows, Stratford Festival: The Adventures of Pericles). It was directed by Elza Kephart who co-wrote the film with Patricia Gomez Zlatar.

Director Elza Kephart with writer Patricia Gomez Zlatar brought us of Graveyard Alive concerning a woodsman who is up to no good foraging through the grounds of his backyard forest. He shows up at the local hospital with an axe casually stuck in his head and is placed under the care of handsome Dr. Dox and homely Nurse Patsy. The woodsman expresses his attraction to Patsy by biting her on the arm, inciting a slowly-spreading zombie contagion in the hospital. Patsy's makeover includes a severe attitude change that turns her into the hospital sexpot. Yes, please!

Shudder has some real gems in their streaming library just perfect for the Halloween season, including Straight Edge Kegger about a young punk and a houseful of drunks squaring off against the gang of militant straight edgers that he's abandoned. Also, Mosquito State that revolves around an isolated man in his austere penthouse overlooking Central Park. The obsessive Wall Street data analyst Richard Boca sees ominous patterns: His computer models are behaving erratically, as are the swarms of mosquitos breeding in his apartment, an infestation that attends his psychological meltdown.

And most exciting The Amusement Park. Recently discovered and restored 46 years after its completion, George A. Romero's The Amusement Park stars Lincoln Maazel as an elderly man who finds himself disoriented and increasingly isolated as the pains, tragedies, and humiliations of aging in America are manifested through roller coasters and chaotic crowds. Commissioned by the Lutheran Society, the film is perhaps Romero's wildest and most imaginative movie- an allegory about the nightmarish realities of growing older, and an alluring snapshot of the filmmaker's early artistic capacity and style. The "lost" film was restored in 4k by IndieCollect in New York City.

So slip into something comfortable, do I even have to say 'not jeans', and see what these threatening threads have in store for those fashionistas. Slaxx will be available on VOD, Digital HD, and DVD on September 7, 2021. One size kills all!