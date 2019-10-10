Slayer - Tom Araya, Kerry King, Gary Holt and Paul Bostaph - along with Trafalgar Releasing, Nuclear Blast Records and Prime Zero Productions, are pleased to share the theatrical trailer for Slayer: The Repentless Killogy, coming to theaters worldwide for a one-night-only event on November 6. In addition to the new trailer, fans can now find local theaters and purchase tickets at Slayer.Film.

Full of revenge, murder, bloodshed and retribution, the first part of Slayer: The Repentless Killogy is a short narrative film written and directed by BJ McDonnell, that blends the music of Slayer with an uncompromising and unmissable, trilogy of music videos assembled as one chronological storyline. Part two of The Repentless Killogy features Slayer's entire live set performed at the Los Angeles Forum on August 5, 2017, and was directed by Wayne Isham who has directed videos for artists including Metallica, Foo Fighters, Michael Jackson and more. Key performances featured in the film, include "South of Heaven," "War Ensemble," "Mandatory Suicide," "Dead Skin Mask," "Raining Blood," and "Angel of Death."

Part one of The Repentless Killogy stars many of the actors who appeared in the original video series: Jason Trost (Beats of Rage, Hatchet III) as Wyatt, Danny Trejo (Machete, From Dusk Til Dawn), Richard Speight (Band of Brothers, Supernatural), Derek Mears (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Jessica Pimentel (Orange Is The New Black), Tyler Mane (X-Men, Halloween II), Bill Moseley (The Devil's Rejects}, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2), Caroline Williams (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, Sharknado 4), and Sean Whalen (Twister, The People Under The Stairs).

Following the global theatrical premiere, on November 8, the film will be available digitally and on Blu-ray, and the soundtrack from that concert will be released as both a two-disc vinyl and two CD packages. Slayer: The Repentless Killogy will be screened in cinemas around the world on November 6.

In January 2018, thrash titans Slayer devastated metalheads across the globe announcing they were calling it a day, along with a mammoth final world tour. After 37 years, 12 studio releases, five Grammy nominations and two wins, an abundance of Gold albums, multitudes of magazine covers and other recognitions, Slayer's place in music history is secure as one of The Big Four (alongside Metallica, Megadeth and Anthrax): they helped define the thrash-metal genre.

Even among peers of that quality, Slayer still proudly stands alone and remains one of the most influential bands in heavy metal history. With the unmistakable vocals of Tom Araya, Kerry King and Gary Holt's slaughtering guitar riffs, Paul Bostaph's hostile drums, and nasty-as-fuck lyrics, Slayer continues to whip its fans into anarchistic, antichrist-fuelled frenzies unmatched by any other act on the planet. Not many bands can add to their resume having been banned from the Hollywood Palladium and Madison Square Garden for twenty-five years.

Throughout the band's history, Slayer has never faltered in unleashing its extreme and focused sonic assault and, unlike many of its contemporaries who chose to commercialize their sound, Slayer has remained crushing and brutal, steadfastly refusing to cater to the mainstream. Slayer's founding member, the beloved and uncompromising guitarist Jeff Hanneman, who wrote some of Slayer's most iconic songs including "Angel of Death," passed in 2013, and Exodus guitarist Gary Holt has been filling in for him since. Paul Bostaph, who was Slayer's drummer from '94 - '01, rejoined the lineup in 2013 and is back behind the kit to the end.

Launched on May 10, 2018 in San Diego, CA, by the time the 18-month, seven-leg, 152-show tour wraps on November 30, 2019 at the Los Angeles Forum, Slayer will have said goodbye to fans in 30 countries over five continents. All hail Slayer! Tickets are on sale at Slayer.film right now. Check it all out from Trafalgar Films.