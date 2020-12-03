One defining aspect of the horror-slasher genre is the ability of a movie to shock the audience, preferably in the goriest way possible. 1983's cult slasher classic Sleepaway Camp provides one of the most notorious examples of this, with a wild twist ending that has been talked about and dissected for decades. Felissa Rose, star of Sleepaway Camp and its sequels, revealed to Bloody Disgusting that the franchise might be adding a new chapter soon.

"I will say this, because there's been so much looming around the Sleepaway Camp universe for so long. Will they remake it? Will there be another sequel? I know that something's in the works. I don't even really know exactly how it will be, but I can tell you that definitely like-we just had our 37th anniversary-I would love to say that, mark my words, by the 40th, something will be out."

In the original Sleepaway Camp, Felissa Rose played the lead role of Angela Baker, a shy and withdrawn teen who is sent to Camp Arawak with her cousin Ricky. Soon, a series of strange accidents result in the murder of the camp's residents. At the end of the movie, it is revealed that (SPOILER!) Angela is actually a boy named Peter, whose aunt Martha raised her as a girl, leading to the confused mental state that turned Angela/Peter into a killer.

Of course, with the heated debate surrounding gender politics that the world has witnessed in the past few years, a movie like Camp Sleepaway might be considered just too risky to make these days. Still, Rose has an idea for a new movie in the series, one that would cover the events from Angela/Peter's early years.

"Now, if they ever consulted with me, I would love to see a prequel to the Sleepaway Camp world. Because this is one of those movies that is driven by the circumstances that happens in the beginning of the film. And I would love to understand who is Aunt Martha? What happened to her in creating all that she did with Angela and Ricky? Why didn't Angela go to camp with Ricky the other summer? With all of this, I would love to see a prequel. I would love to make the prequel. So, definitely we haven't seen the end of Sleepaway Camp."

"For me it's my whole life. It gave me a life. Sleepaway Camp gave me a life. That's the truth. It sounds weird when I say that, but I married my husband because he was the-I didn't marry him because he was the number one fan, but I married him and he was the biggest fan of the movie... We met because he came to the set of Return to Sleepaway Camp almost eighteen years ago and we met because he was this crazy fan of Sleepaway Camp."

While Sleepaway Camp is considered a cult classic of its genre, horror movies are rarely the road to more mainstream roles for its lead actors. In the days following her take on the role of Angela Baker, Rose has stuck to the horror genre, with appearances in movies like A Nun's Curse, Death House, and Silent Night, Zombie Night. Despite getting typecast as a "scream queen", Rose remains grateful for the opportunities that Sleepaway Camp provided her with.