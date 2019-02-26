Apparently there will always be movies to remake, even as we start to enter an era when everything has already been remade. Next up for a redo is the Julia Roberts 1991 thriller Sleeping with the Enemy, which was a modest hit and followed in the wake of Pretty Woman. It will be reimagined for modern audiences.

UK producer Damian Jones is behind this new iteration. The original followed an abused woman named Laura Burney. After faking her death in order to flee from her violent husband, Martin (Patrick Bergin), Laura (Julia Roberts) leaves Cape Cod and moves to Iowa, where she adopts a new identity and starts dating a local teacher, Ben Woodward (Kevin Anderson). Martin, meanwhile, unearths evidence suggesting that she isn't dead, and when her mother confirms this, he tracks her to Iowa. He finds Laura and Ben and confronts them, forcing her to fight for her life once again.

It isn't quite clear just yet how this tale will be rebooted for the #MeToo and Time's Up era. Acclaimed director Nia DaCosta will be writing the new script and directing. She is behind the thriller Little Woods, which is garnering quite a bit of attention, and stars Tessa Thompson and Lily James.

Sleeping With the Enemy is based on Nancy Price's 1987 novel of the same name. At a budget of just $20 million, the original was a huge hit bringing in $175 million. At this time, no other details are being revealed. And no cast has been announced. But it's not hard to imagine Nia DaCosta reuniting with Tessa Thompson in the lead role originated by Julia Roberts.

The movie will be released by Fox Searchlight. The studio has entered a new production deal with The Iron Lady and Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie producer Jones, who is also putting together a big screen version of James Corden's popular stage play One Man, Two Guvnors. There is no word if Corden will reprise his lead role in the movie. Oli Refson is writing the script. Searchlight's SVP of Production & Acquisitions in the UK Katie Goodson-Thomas said this of Searchlight's new deal with Jones.

"We are delighted to be continuing our collaboration with Damian, as one of the UK's most prolific producers, he's an ideal partner for us. I'm thrilled to continue my relationship with the marvelous team at Fox Searchlight and their commitment to UK production and distribution is unsurpassed. We're putting together a great slate that continues to grow, with a number of projects lining up for 2019."

Searchlight is coming off a strong year which saw The Favourite nominated for 10 Oscars. It was also a hit at the box office, pulling in $83 million. Sleeping With the Enemy doesn't have a set release date at this time, but it's expected to be a late 2020 or early 2021 release for the studio. This news was first announced at Deadline.