They feast on your fear-and it's dinner time. Scream Factory proudly presents Stephen King's Sleepwalkers on Blu-ray November 6, 2018. The 90s horror cult classic is presented in a definitive collector's edition with loads of bonus features, including new audio commentaries and interviews with cast and crew, and new limited-edition slipcover packaging.

Written by Stephen King and directed by Mick Garris (Masters of Horror, Hocus Pocus), Sleepwalkers is a classic horror story that takes a perfect Norman Rockwell town ... and turns it inside out. Brian Krause (Charmed) and Alice Krige (Ghost Story) star in this terrifying tale of modern-day vampires who move from small town to small town to prey on virtuous young women. Imperceptibly inhuman to everyone except for felines, these vicious shape-shifters have their eyes on a new victim: Mädchen Amick (Twin Peaks) is Tanya, the sexually curious virgin who falls for Charles, the new boy in school (Krause). Mutating at will from golden boy to savage monster, Charles stalks Tanya to feed his seductive mother. As the tension mounts (and the casualties pile up), the town's tabbies gather for a final, chilling showdown with the monsters in their midst - and we all know it's not nice to hurt people's felines.

Sleepwalkers also features cameo appearances by Stephen King and horror legend Clive Barker (Nightbreed, Hellraiser).

Sleepwalkers special features:

· NEW Audio Commentary with director Mick Garris and actors Mädchen Amick and Brian Krause

· NEW Feline Trouble - an Interview with director Mick Garris

· NEW When Charles Met Tanya - a conversation with actors Mädchen Amick and Brian Krause

· NEW Family Values - an Interview with actress Alice Krige

· NEW Feline Trouble: The FX of "Stephen King's Sleepwalkers - interviews with special make-up effects creator Tony Gardner and prosthetics designer Mike Smithson

· Theatrical Trailer

· TV Spots

· Still Gallery

Head over to Scream Factory to pre-order your copy right meow.