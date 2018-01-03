Beware, for the first Slender Man trailer is here. 2017 was a banner year for horror movies in general, be it small budget flicks that did big business or massive hits like IT that proved horror can hang with the biggest movies out there. 2018 has a lot of interesting horror offerings coming out as well, and Slender Man is one of them. This internet created creepypasta has been terrifying people online for years and now, he's heading to the big screen and the first trailer is online to give us a much better idea of what to expect from the movie.

Up to this point, word on the Slender Man movie has been pretty quiet, but now it looks like Screen Gems and Sony are looking to make people aware of the movie. They recently released the first simplistic, yet very creepy Slender Man poster online ahead of the trailer debut. Will this be the first great horror movie of the year? Could we be looking at a new trend of creepypasta creations being made into movies? We could be getting a little ahead of ourselves there, but if this movie is any good, or if it at least makes money at the box office, it's not hard to imagine something like that happening.

Slender Man was first created online in 2009, debuting on the Something Awful forum. Eric Knudson, also known by "Victor Surge" is generally credited with creating the figure, who is usually portrayed as a thin, unnaturally tall man with a blank and featureless face in a black suit. However, part of the issue when it came to getting a Slender Man movie made was tracking down the rights. Even though Knudson is credited with creating him, these creepypastas are often crowdsourced, making rights issues rather complicated. But the studio managed to sort it out and we're getting a Slender Man movie this summer.

Sylvian White directs Slender Man with a script from David Birke (Elle). The cast for the movie includes Jaz Sinclair, Joey King, Julia Goldani Telles, Annalise Basso, Alex Fitzalan, and Kevin Chapman. The studio will release Slender Man on May 18, which is pretty interesting. That positions it as something of a summer movie, which has worked for movies like Lights Out and The Conjuring, but summertime hasn't historically been the sweet spot for horror movies.

In that release date, Slender Man doesn't seem to have any major competition on the first weekend, but Disney and Lucasfilm are releasing Solo: A Star Wars Story on May 25, which is sure to dominate at the box office. In any case, this is something horror fans are going to want to mark down on their calendars. Be sure to check out the first Slender Man movie trailer, courtesy of Screen Gems, for yourself below.