Get it while it's hot! A24 has surprised fans with the unexpected drop of horror comedy Slice, which is available right now on Digital. It's not going to theaters as previously planned. That's right, instead of waiting to see Chance the Rapper in his breakout feature film role, you can order it up like take out right this minute. How exciting is that?

Hot on the heels of its sold out premiere in over 20 cities across these great United States, A24 has decided to skip out on the local cinemaplex and is instead making Slice immediately available to rent or own. The film marks the acting debut of Chance the Rapper. The movie is directed by Austin Vesely, and also stars Atlanta and Deadpool 2 favorite Zazie Beetz, who looks might fine in her silky pizza jacket.

Slice is a pizza themed horror comedy that mish-mashes several genre elements. In a spooky small town, when a slew of pizza delivery boys are slain on the job, two daring survivors (Atlanta's Zazie Beetz and Chance the Rapper in a wild film debut) set out to catch the culprits behind the cryptic crime spree. Slice is director Austin Vesely's first feature film after helming music videos for Chance's "Sunday Candy" and "Angels."

Slice is the story of a ghost, a werewolf and a pretty shitty pizza place. A24 has released a beautiful new poster for Slice as it makes its big digital debut, and we also have another look at the trailer. A24 has been teasing the release of the movie for almost a year now, with the first mysterious poster showing up in 2017.

It wasn't until just recently that fans got their first taste of Slice. A24 released an intriguing pizza-themed teaser which didn't delve too far into the story. Though, it gave us a terrifying glimpse at the horrors that lay ahead. We were then treated to a number of pizza themed teaser posters featuring various Pizza chains. There was a Pizza Hut poster that was slashed with blades. Dominos iconic logo dripped blood. And poor Little Caesar got his head chopped clean off.

Over the summer, we got a look at the full trailer, and boy was it something else. We're still not sure what to make of Slice, but now we'll be able to dive into this deep dish of ghouls, ghosts and robust tomato sauce later tonight. Check out what you can expect when you order up a few slices for yourself.