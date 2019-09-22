Previously released as an exclusive for San Diego Comic-Con, Mattel's Elite Slim Jim "Macho Man" Randy Savage action figure was one of this year's hottest collectibles. Coming in packaging reminiscent of a box of Slim Jims with an incredibly detailed figure of Randy in the red-and-yellow garb, the figure sold out almost instantly when it was placed on sale. Now, collectors will have another shot at grabbing the elusive action figure, as Entertainment Earth has squeezed 1000 more of them from Mattel with plans to sell them online starting on Sept. 30. You can see more of the figure and find out more details about its re-release in the video below.

This "Macho Man" Randy Savage Elite Collection action figure even comes with little Slim Jim boxes, making the wrestler look exactly as he did in the classic advertisements for the product. He also comes in the trademark hat, glasses, jacket, and streamers. The figure has deluxe articulation and TrueFX enhanced facial detailing for life-like authenticity of Savage. In other words, the figure looks as if a miniature version of the Slim Jim spokesman has just snapped out of the actual television commercial. Of course, the biggest issue for some collectors will be whether to put the amazing figure on display as it is, or to leave it in the box to preserve it forever.

Tussling with names like Hulk Hogan, the Ultimate Warrior, and Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, "Macho Man" Randy Savage was one of the biggest wrestling stars of the 1980's. Usually accompanied by either Miss Elizabeth or Queen Sherri, the wrestling superstar had won the WWF World Heavyweight Championship twice. In addition to his unique look, Savage was also known for his indistinguishable voice, with these attributes and accompanying fame leading to his deal with Slim Jim as the company spokesman. When Savage later departed the company to compete as a headliner in rival organization WCW, he continued to work for Slim Jim, taking his deal with the snack company with him. He was later posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015.

While every wrestling fan knows who the "Macho Man" is, Savage is one of those few wrestlers who had managed to become well-known in the mainstream as well. Anyone who was around in the '90s should be able to easily remember Savage's classic line, "Need a little excitement? Snap into a Slim Jim!" It goes to show just how much of an impression Savage had made on pop culture, as the Slim Jim brand can still instantly remind fans of the wrestler over eight years past his death.

Macho Madness is clearly still alive as Randy Savage is just as popular as he has ever been. This new Slim Jim figure is particularly awesome, so if there's only one piece of "Macho Man" memorabilia you're going to buy for your home, it needs to be this one. The figure will be available for purchase starting at 9:00 a.m. PDT at Entertainment Earth. News of the re-release comes from Entertainment Earth on YouTube.