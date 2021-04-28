The hell raising fury of heavy metal and the calming delicacy of jigsaw puzzling seem like two aspects of life that have no business ever crossing paths. Multi platinum selling metal act Slipknot, however, disagree. In fact, the nine piece Iowan band are gearing up to release their own collection of new jigsaw puzzles depicting the cover art for their first three albums via the company Zee Productions as part of their 'Rock Saw' range.

Slipknot • Iowa • Vol. 3

500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzles

Pre-order: https://t.co/RF9e7kLVYwpic.twitter.com/WDLZcDS2GX — Slipknot (@slipknot) April 21, 2021

Set for a May release, the 500 piece jigsaws will be packaged in nifty vinyl-sized boxes which will fit nicely within your Vinyl collection and will retail at $25.00 a puzzle. You'll be able to carefully reconstruct the iconic artwork to their 1999 debut self-titled album, which was ranked by American SoundScan as the fastest-selling metal debut album in SoundScan's history. Similarly, the cover to Slipknot's Grammy award winning 'Vol 3: (The Subliminal Verses) has also been recreated in puzzle format to be meticulously put back together, piece by piece.

Jigsaw puzzle enthusiasts and metalheads alike are in for a treat when it comes to the 'Iowa' puzzle. Slipknot's 2001 released second album and fan favourite 'Iowa' was originally released in a foil sleeve and to celebrate the album's twenty year anniversary, it has been faithfully recreated in this special foil effect 500 piece Slipknot jigsaw puzzle. You can pre-order the puzzles from the official Slipknot merch site ready for when they will be despatched from May 17, 2021.

Interestingly, Slipknot are not the first hard rock band to venture into the world of jigsaw puzzles. It would seem that, with rock fans being stuck indoors for a year unable to let loose in the mosh pit, a gap in the market has opened. To provide fans with their hard rock kicks and to create a means to overcome lockdown boredom, a whole slew of bands have released jigsaw puzzles over the last 12 months.

Four album covers from the hard rock hell raisers from down under, AC/DC, have received the jigsaw puzzle treatment, as has artwork from the likes of Iron Maiden, Slayer, Judas Priest, Motorhead and Metallica, all part of the Rock Saw range. Not to be outdone, and in typical Radiohead fashion, the 'Radiohead Fragmentary Time Waster' puzzle hit the market last year and is just that little bit more complicated, coming in at 1000 pieces, compared to the Rock Saw puzzles which are all 500 pieces.

In other Slipknot news, it was recently announced that the band, along with Mudvayne and Rob Zombie, will be headlining the Inkcarceration 2021 festival. Talking about the festival Slipknot's Clown says:

"After 20-plus years on the road, it's always wonderful to experience new things. We are excited to be a part of Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival. It will be great to get back out there and be with our family again. Stay safe and see you soon."

The Tattoo and Music is festival taking place over the weekend of Sept 10 - 12 at the Ohio State Reformatory prison. The location might be of particular interest to movie buffs as it is the same location in which the vast majority of Stephen King's beloved The Shawshank Redemption (1994), starring Morgan Freeman and Tim Robbins, was filmed. The prison location was also used in Tango and Cash (1989) and Air Force One (1997). ﻿This news arrives from NME.