Horror cult classic The Slumber Party Massacre was released in 1982. And while it was not exactly lining up the Oscar nominations, it fit in perfectly with the slasher craze at the time. Which also included other bloodbath movie staples such as Friday 13th, Black Christmas, Halloween and more. Now SyFy and Shout! Studios are preparing their own reimagined interpretation of the Amy Holden-Jones gorefest, and we have your first look.

The horror redo will be debuting at the Cannes Film Market and has therefore had its first look released in advance in the form of a photo of the assumed participants of this particular slumber party looking through a window. We can only assume that this is going to see some shadowy figure lurking outside waiting to bring the massacre part of the title to light.

Just like the original, the new iteration of the movie is written and directed by women, with the script produced by Suzanne Keilly being directed by Danishka Esterhazy, who has a whole host of previous experience in the horror field, including the completely nuts Banana Splits Movie. Keilly has also had her share of experience in dark and gory horror outings such as episodes of Ash Vs Evil Dead and Warrior Nun. For those that remember the original Slumber Party Massacre, the previous experience of these two becomes even more relevant when considering how that more was something of a parody of the slasher genre rather than a "serious" film.

While the Slumber Party Massacre Remake has already set up its premiere on SyFy in the US, its turn at the Cannes Film Market is to secure international distribution. The image from the movie was released as part of the promotion of the film at the event, which runs from tomorrow through to the 15th July, and will hopefully go a little way to garner some interest to make sure the film is seen outside the US. The film is currently expected to release on SyFY during their 31 Days of Halloween even, as hinted in the official synopsis.

That official description reads: "A new contemporary twist-filled reimagining of the 1982 slasher cult classic just in time for Halloween. A slumber party turns into a bloodbath, as a psychotic serial killer wielding a power drill disrupts the fun."

The movie could come at just the right time to tap into the upsurge in horror movies and series being released at the moment. With the likes of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and A Quiet Place Part II bringing in some of the best post-pandemic cinema takings of the last couple of months, Netflix releasing their Fear Street trilogy, and reboots of gory movies such as Candyman and Hellraiser coming or in the works, horror is back in a big way. The slasher genre was also incorporated into one of American Horror Story's recent seasons, which mercilessly sent up the slasher's 80s heyday while taking it extremely seriously in the process.

We will have to wait a little longer for a trailer, but with an premiere seemingly coming in just a few months from now, it is surely not going to be a long wait until we get our first preview of what is to come.