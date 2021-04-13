A 1980s cult horror classic is getting the remake treatment, and we'll be seeing it sooner rather than later. Shout! Studios is set to release its remake of The Slumber Party Massacre on Syfy later this year. No specific release date has been set at this time. However, the movie has already wrapped filming.

According to a new report, the Slumber Party Massacre Remake was directed by Danishka Esterhazy (The Banana Splits Movie), with a script by Suzanne Keilly (Ash vs. Evil Dead). Plot details largely remain under wraps but it is described as a contemporary reimagining of the original 1982 slasher flick. Brent Haynes, Shout's Head of Original Content Development, had this to say about it.

"Remaking one of the seminal films of Roger Corman and Amy Holden Jones' early work is exciting and audacious. But there are no better hands in which to place this challenge to Danishka Esterhazy, Suzanne Keilly, and the team at Blue Ice Pictures. Their creative vision will both honor the Corman ethos and captivate today's audiences."

Produced by the legendary Roger Corman, Slumber Party Massacre was directed by Amy Holden Jones. It centers on a high school student's slumber party that turns into a bloodbath when an escaped serial killer, using a power drill, winds up in her neighborhood. Filming is said to have wrapped last month, with production taking place in South Africa. Brent Haynes, Bob Emmer, Garson Foos and Jordan Fields are on board as executive producers. Emmer and Foos, the founders and CEOs of Shout!, had this to say in a statement.

"We're thrilled to partner with Syfy on Slumber Party Massacre. Ever since we acquired the New Horizon Picture library, encompassing 270 Roger Corman films, we've been looking for opportunities to co-develop new content and remakes. We look forward to combining our efforts and hope this is just the start of a long and rewarding relationship."

The cast includes Hannah Gonera, Frances Sholto-Douglas, Mila Rayne, Alex McGregor and Reze-Tiana Wessels. Shout! had previously acquired the New Horizon Picture library. This includes the rights to 270 Roger Corman films. It appears they intend to make use of this library beyond re-releasing some of these many movies. The company is known for releasing cult movies on Blu-ray, often with new special features that make them appealing to physical media buffs. If this is any indication, we could be in for more remakes of Corman-produced genre flicks in the future.

Shout! is also handling sales of the movie worldwide. It will be distributed on multiple platforms across the globe, depending on how the deals shake out in various territories. Blue Ice Pictures is also producing the movie.

Slumber Party Massacre was successful enough to create a franchise. Two sequels were produced in the ensuing years, including Slumber Party Massacre II, which was released in 1987, and Slumber Party Massacre III, which followed in 1990. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Deadline.