From Aquaman to Conan, Jason Momoa has made a name for himself playing unstoppable warriors, but now the actor is going for something a little different, sporting horns and a top hat for Netflix's upcoming fantasy adventure flick, Slumberland. Not much is known about the movie so far aside from that it is a gender-swapped remake of Little Nemo in Slumberland. But now we finally have our first look at Jason Momoa along with a release date for 2022.

Here's a sneak peek behind the scenes at SLUMBERLAND, a new adventure story about an eccentric outlaw (Momoa) who guides a young hero (Marlow Barkley) through a secret dreamworld.



Coming to Netflix in 2022. pic.twitter.com/QZIaQbk7HM — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) April 6, 2021

The first image has the Justice League superhero looking a lot more eerie than ever before, as he peers out from inside a cupboard wearing a delightfully eccentric top hat. The surprises continue in the second image, with Jason Momoa looking more frightened than we've probably ever seen him, while sporting the kind of stripey, leopard print, fringe-shouldered tailoring that can only exist in a fantasy setting. Sat atop his head is a large pair of curved horns, which make the actor look a lot like a more handsome version of the Beast from Beauty and the Beast.

Netflix's upcoming adaptation will follow a young girl, 11-year-old Nema, who discovers a secret map to the dreamworld of the titular Slumberland. Nema enjoys living in a lighthouse with her father, Peter, who has taught her how to sail. Sadly, following Peter's apparent death while at sea, Nema is sent to live with her estranged uncle Philip, who is dull and nothing like her father.

Nema soon discovers a world called "Slumberland" in her dreams where she encounters an eccentric outlaw, Flip, who happens to be a half-man/half-monster creature and claims to have been an outlaw with Peter years ago, stealing things from other peoples' dreams. Nema endeavours to explore Slumberland and find a way that she can wish for her father back.

Momoa will play the "eccentric outlaw" named Flip, who is described as a "nine-foot-tall creature that is half-man, half-beast, has shaggy fur and long curved tusks." Momoa's character is expected to be created using CGI, and the movie will reportedly have a pretty hefty budget to bring Flip to life.

Directed by The Hunger Games' Francis Lawrence, Slumberland stars Marlow Barkley as Nema, with Jason Momoa, Weruche Opia, India de Beaufort, Kyle Chandler, and Chris O'Dowd making up the ensemble cast. Slumberland is produced by Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and David Ready through their production company Chernin Entertainment which previously worked with Lawrence on See and Red Sparrow.

Slumberland is based on the comic book series, Little Nemo in Slumberland by Winsor McCay, which depicted a young boy named Nemo who would have fantastic dreams that were interrupted by his awakening in the final panel. The strip is considered a masterpiece for its experimental approach to the medium and its use of the format, color, pacing, perspective and other details.

Filming on Slumberland is currently underway in Toronto. Slumberland is set to arrive on the streamer in 2022. This comes to us courtesy of Netflix Film Twitter.