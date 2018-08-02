Channing Tatum's Migo character has to prove to the rest of the Yeti community that the mythical humans are real in the latest and final trailer for Smallfoot. The 3D computer-animated comedy-adventure movie from Warner Bros. Animation looks impressive and like a good fit with The LEGO movies as far as tone is concerned. The story is based off of Sergio Pablos' Yeti Tracks and it turns the Bigfoot myth upside down, looking at humans through the eyes of the yeti in their own "Smallfoot" myth.

One of the more humorous revelations from the latest Smallfoot trailer is that humans and yetis cannot understand each other. The human voice sounds quiet and high-pitched like a mouse, while the yeti voice is a monstrous roar, even when they're being nice and trying to explain themselves. It looks like that premise will ultimately be the source of a lot of jokes as well as the root of the story. Hopefully, Smallfoot will be able to get in on some of that LEGO box office magic when it opens in theaters late next month.

The voice cast of Channing Tatum, James Corden, Zendaya, Common, LeBron James, Gina Rodriguez, and Yara Shahidi are all featured in the new Smallfoot trailer. The cast was first announced when it was revealed that the movie was in production last year. Despicable Me creator Sergio Pablos wrote the original source material, so hopes are high for the new animated family film. Pablos was able to earn over $1 billion for Universal with Despicable Me and its sequels and Minion spin-offs as the sole creator of the franchise, so there's a bit of extra pressure for Smallfoot to perform at the box office.

While Smallfoot doesn't open in theaters until September 28th, fans in the Los Angeles area can get a taste of the upcoming movie and beat the heat at the same time. Starting August 12th, and running until September 14th, the Smallfoot Yeti Village will be open in Hollywood. Guests will enjoy a 40-minute, yeti-sized adventure, featuring a snowball pit and 20-foot spiral slide as well as recreated film environments, including karaoke at the Yak Shack. In addition, arts and crafts, games, and other exciting themed activities will be available to celebrate the upcoming release of the movie. The Yeti Village will be open daily and is located on Hollywood and Vine.

Smallfoot is directed by Karey Kirkpatrick, director of Over the Hedge and screenwriter for Chicken Run and James and the Giant Peach. The screenplay is by Kirkpatrick and Clare Sera, screen story by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra and Kirkpatrick, based on the book Yeti Tracks, by Sergio Pablos. The film is produced by Bonne Radford, Glenn Ficarra, and John Requa. Serving as executive producers are Nicholas Stoller, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Jared Stern, Karey Kirkpatrick, Sergio Pablos, Courtenay Valenti, and Allison Abbate. The creative team includes editor Peter Ettinger, and composer Heitor Pereira. You can check out the final trailer for Smallfoot below, thanks to the Warner Bros. Pictures YouTube account.