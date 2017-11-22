Have you ever wanted to see Channing Tatum and LeBron James voice animated Yeti in a movie about friendly Bigfoot creatures? Then you're in luck! Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for Smallfoot, which promises exactly that and a whole lot more. This animated flick looks to flip around the whole Bigfoot legend, with the help of quite a few famous people. The trailer itself is pretty charming and is heavy on the Tatum, in addition to sporting some very polished animation.

The Smallfoot trailer opens up with a man climbing up the side of a mountain, with some voiceover telling a tale of a creature steeped in legend. Then, the man comes face-to-face with a Yeti and we realize that this story is being told from the perspective of the Yeti, not the human. At this point, we move to Channing Tatum's character, who's sharing the tale of the "Smallfoot" with a bunch of young Yeti. Then LeBron James' shows them a small show and everyone freaks out. Just as humans have a fear and fascination with Bigfoot, they have the same fear and fascination with humans.

Smallfoot is an animated adventure for all ages, with original music and an all-star cast. Smallfoot turns the Bigfoot legend upside down when a bright young Yeti finds something he thought didn't exist; a human. News of this Smallfoot brings him fame and a chance with the girl of his dreams. It also throws the simple Yeti community into an uproar over what else might be out there in the big world beyond their snowy village, in a rollicking story about friendship, courage and the joy of discovery.

In addition to Channing Tatum and LeBron James, the movie also stars Zendaya (Spider-Man: Homecoming}), Common (John Wick: Chapter Two), Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin), Danny DeVito (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Yara Shahidi (Black-Ish), Ely Henry (Mean Girls), Jimmy Tatro (22 Jump Street) and James Corden (Into the Woods) as the Smallfoot, Percy. Smallfoot is directed by Karey Kirkpatrick (Over the Hedge) and co-directed by Jason Reisig, who makes his directing debut with the animated feature. Though, he's worked on other major animated movies like Kung Fu Panda and Shrek as an animator. Kirkpatrick also wrote the screenplay for the movie.

In addition to the release of the teaser trailer, quite a few character posters for Smallfoot have been shared online by members of the cast, which you can check out for yourself below. Warner Bros. has set Smallfoot for release in theaters on September 28, 2018. Be sure to check out the first teaser trailer for Smallfoot, courtesy of the Warner Bros. UK YouTube Channel, for yourself below.

Yeti or not, here we come. Can’t wait for you to meet Migo in #SMALLFOOT! In theaters September 28, 2018. pic.twitter.com/fD1WCCSIWa — Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) November 20, 2017

Yeti or not, here we come. Can’t wait for you to meet Kolka in #Smallfoot! In theaters September 28, 2018. pic.twitter.com/BJ48N5iBVu — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) November 20, 2017

✨Yeti or not, here we come. Can’t wait for you to meet Brenda in #SMALLFOOT! In theaters September 28, 2018✨ pic.twitter.com/AscwHm29pY — Yara shahidi (@YaraShahidi) November 20, 2017