Get ready to dust off your Creepshow VHS tape and brew a pot of coffee, this documentary will have you up all night watching your favorite horror movies from youth through present day. The new trailer for Smoke and Mirrors: The Story of Tom Savini takes us down the haunted memory lane starting from the convincing wrist-slashing effect in the opening scenes of George A. Romero's Martin to Savini's Special Makeup Effects Program. Get your associates in gore!

The doc features Tom Savini, Danny McBride, Robert Rodriguez, Danny Trejo, Alice Cooper, Greg Nicotero, Tom Atkins, Corey Feldman, and more. The movie revisits Tom Savini's humble beginnings working with Pittsburgh filmmaker George A. Romero, including Martin, Dawn of the Dead, Day of the Dead, Creepshow, and Monkey Shines. We also learn more about the special effects and makeup used in cult classics like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, Friday the 13th (I-IV), Maniac, The Burning, and The Prowler.

Savini has been candid about how his experiences in Vietnam influenced his makeup effects. When asked, he explains, "I get asked that question a lot. I did see a lot of first-hand anatomically correct gore and I think the most important part of that was if we create a dead body or situation there's a certain feeling you get from seeing the real thing. If I'm creating a gory effect and I don't get the same feeling when I saw the real stuff, I'm not satisfied." You know that creepy mask we just saw for The Black Phone? You guessed it! Savini!

The fans recognized his work at once, saying "How funny, I thought this might be your work the minute I see the poster online." Showing he's been scaring the pants off of us since we were born, "You and @scottderrickson working on something gives me chills in the best way. Savini, you are a true artisan. Scott, you're amazing director! I am still upset you didn't get to do Dr. Strange 2." And, "Looks creepy as heck buddy great job as always your the man"

He has been the director of the Tom Savini Special Makeup Effects Program at the Douglas Education Center for nearly 2 decades. His mantra is, "'What do I need to see to make me believe that what I'm seeing is really happening?' And then you show that to an audience."

You wanna change majors now don't you?

"Perhaps there is no program in the world more defined by the people inside it, or by the spirit, energy, and imagination that they embody. Take your imagination where it's never gone before! Join the thousands of students from all over the world who have embarked on the journey that is... Tom Savini's Special Make-Up Effects Program. You always knew you were different. And you're finally listening to the little voice inside of you - the voice of creative reason. Now let us help you hone your skills as we teach you how to bring your drawings to life and nightmares to reality."

Smoke and Mirrors: The Story of Tom Savini was produced by Andy Westfall and Jason Baker. Check it out, direct-to-VOD starting on October 19.