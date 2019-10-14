The cast for the G.I. Joe spin-off Snake Eyes is starting to come together, as Samara Weaving has been added to the cast. The up-and-coming Australian actress has been tapped to play Scarlett in the movie alongside Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians, A Simple Favor), who will be taking on the title role. While the story is still being kept under lock and key, this is yet another classic character from the franchise that is set to join the fold.

According to several reports, Samara Weaving has locked down a deal for Snake Eyes. Weaving was most recently seen in this summer's horror/comedy Ready Or Not, which was released by Fox Searchlight and went on to become something of a sneaky hit, grossing $52 million globally, working from a tiny $6 million budget, while also earning rave reviews. The actress has very much been on the rise as of late, as she's also set to star in next year's long-awaited Bill and Ted Face the Music alongside Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. Some of Weaving's previous credits include Mayhem, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Ash vs Evil Dead.

Other previously confirmed cast members for the movie include Ursula Corbero (The Baroness), Iko Uwais (Hard Master), Andrew Koji (Storm Shadow) and Haruka Abe, whose role has yet to be confirmed. As for Scarlett, or Agent Scarlett, she was one of the original G.I. Joe team members, making her way to toy shelves in 1982 when Hasbro first revealed the legendary line of action figures. In the years since, Scarlett has appeared in comics, animated shows and live-action movies. Rachel Nichols previously portrayed the character in 2009's G.I. Joe the Rise of Cobra. Scarlett's real name is Shana M. O'Hara and specializes in counterintelligence, in addition to being well versed in martial arts and acrobatics.

This comes as Paramount and Hasbro are looking to expand the presence of the company's toy properties on the big screen. Hasbro formed Allspark Pictures specifically to help turn its properties into major franchises after having successfully accomplished that with the Transformers movies. G.I. Joe was previously done in live-action with The Rise of Cobra and the sequel, Retalliation, which were both reasonably successful, grossing a combined $678 million globally. However, that's not quite what studios expect from major franchises in the modern landscape and, given the popularity of G.I. Joe, it's largely viewed as a potentially untapped, blockbuster resource.

Robert Schwentke (Red, R.I.P.D.) will be in the director's chair for the spin-off, working from a script by Evan Spiliotopoulos (Beauty and the Beast, Huntsman: Winter's War). Production is expected to begin soon. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the project are made available. Snake Eyes is currently set to hit theaters on October 16, 2020. This news was previously reported by Variety.