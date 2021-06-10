Paramount Pictures has released eight character posters for their upcoming G.I. Joe spinoff film Snake Eyes, and there's plenty to unpack. Eight individual poster showcases the impressive cast, and there's a lot to like. The posters highlight Henry Golding's titular Snake Eyes, Storm Shadow, Scarlett, The Baroness, Hard Master, Blind Master, Akiko, and Kenta. The film is rapidly approaching release, so it is interesting that Paramount is only just now unleashing character posters. Additionally, there is yet to be a full length trailer for the film, but it's likely there will be one soon.

Snake Eyes will be the first live-action G.I. Joe film since G.I. Joe: Retaliation in 2013, but the movies will not be a part of the same universe. Rather, Snake Eyes will strictly follow characters and storylines centered around the titular hero, although sequels and spinoffs are always possible. Although no official confirmation has been given that Snake Eyes does not take place in the previous G.I. Joe film continuity, the fact that different actors are portraying the same characters is a pretty significant indication. There have been rumors that Paramount Pictures is already planning on producing sequels for the film, but they will likely wait to see how Snake Eyes performs before committing.

Live action G.I. Joe adaptations have not exactly seen a lot of success either critically or financially. The first film, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, saw minimal returns at the box office while being slammed by critics. Its sequel G.I. Joe: Retaliation fared a bit better at the box office, but also failed to win the hearts of fans and critics alike. Hopefully, Snake Eyes can avoid the same fate and deliver a fresh take for a franchise that has not succeeded in the live-action adaptation department. Although it is hard to deliver a classic film based on action figures, the Transformers franchise has proven that it is possible. Perhaps Snake Eyes can be the film that G.I. Joe needs.

The official synopsis arrived with the Snake Eyes trailer, and reads, "An ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage welcomes tenacious loner Snake Eyes after he saves the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach him the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing him something he's been longing for: a home. However, when secrets from Snake Eyes' past are revealed, his honor and allegiance get tested -- even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him."

Snake Eyes will star Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, Andrew Koji as Thomas Arashikage/Storm Shadow, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Úrsula Corberó as The Baroness, Iko Uwais as Hard Master (the leader of Clan Arashikage), Peter Mensah as Blind Master (another leader in the Arashikage family), Haruka Abe as Akiko, and Takehiro Hira as Kenta. It was written by Evan Spiliotopoulos (known for Hercules and Beauty and the Beast) and will be directed by Robert Schwentke (known for RED and R.I.P.D.). It will release only in theaters on July 23, 2021. Subsequently, the film be available on to stream on Paramount+ 45 days after initial release (September 6).

{IM:[email protected]}