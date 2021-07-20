In lead up to the movie's release later this week, Paramount Pictures have gifted fans with one final look at upcoming G.I. Joe Origins outing, Snake Eyes. Featuring some new footage mixed in with several shots we have seen before, the newly released trailer gives us a further glimpse at the action to come in this first installment of a planned ongoing franchise.

Based on the fan-favorite G.I. Joe character, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins will re-introduce audiences to the famous assassin. The character though will appear slightly differently to what fans are used to, openly showing his face and speaking in contrary to how Snake Eyes is usually depicted. In the movie, Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner, is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he's been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes' honor and allegiance will be tested, even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him.

Directed by Robert Schwentke (Red, R.I.P.D.) with a screenplay written by Evan Spiliotopoulos (The Huntsman: Winter's War, Beauty and the Beast), Joe Shrapnel, and Anna Waterhouse, from a story by Spiliotopoulos, ﻿Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins will act as a reboot of the franchise, serving as an origin story for the titular assassin as well as looking to spawn all manner of sequels and spin-offs, and thus igniting a G.I. Joe shared universe.

Starring the likes of Andrew Koji, Úrsula Corberó, Samara Weaving, Haruka Abe, Takehiro Hira, and The Raid's Iko Uwais alongside Golding, Snake Eyes promises the kind of awe-inspiring fight sequences and explosive set pieces that G.I. Joe enthusiasts have come to expect, with the movie sure to be a hit with action movie fans.

Despite its obvious comparisons with the likes of Marvel Cinematic Universe, lead Henry Golding has warned that this is far from another superhero origin story. "It's not a superhero film. People need to understand that these characters, the G.I. Joe universe, are normal people with extraordinary skills and who have dedicated their lives to it," Golding explained.

"So even the action is so much more grounded in reality. And somebody explained it fantastically. They're like, it felt like a Mission: Impossible movie. Sort of the expanse and the largeness of it all and the world that we're filming in, especially in Japan, it feels so kind of grounded and like we're being sucked into a reality. That's really, really not hard to believe. So I think with this teaser, it's literally going to leave people salivating for more, so I can't wait to release like the full trailer. And finally in the summer, people can get into the cinemas."

Audiences don't have to wait too long to bask in the action-packed adventure, with Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins scheduled for a theatrical release in the United States on July 23, 2021, by Paramount Pictures.