Actor Henry Golding has revealed the first toys from the upcoming Snake Eyes movie. The G.I. Joe spin-off is set to hit theaters this summer, as Paramount recently moved up the release date. To celebrate, Golding unboxed the action figure depicting his character as part of Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest.

The Hasbro G.I. Joe team revealed several products inspired by the upcoming movie during the event. During a panel, a series of new Snake Eyes action figures, as well as the Snake Eyes Special Missions Mask and Ninja Strike Morning Light electronic sword, were unveiled. Additionally, fans got a first look at new G.I. Joe Classified Series action figures inspired by the movie. Henry Golding, in the unboxing video, is delighted by the sight of his figure. "Holy moly! That's my face! It's even got the beard there, too," Golding says excitedly.

While Paramount has yet to reveal any photos or a trailer for the movie, this unboxing did give us a tiny glimpse of what to expect. We got a look at the new suit, which delighted Henry Golding in the video. The toy also revealed the character's new sword, which Golding assures will be explained in the movie.

"That's Snake Eyes' new sword Morning Light, and the story behind that will be told in the movie."

Robert Schwentke (R.I.P.D.) is in the director's chair, with a script by Evan Spiliotopoulos (Beauty and the Beast). Paramount, in shuffling its release calendar, revealed that the movie will now arrive in theaters on July 23, earlier than expected. The cast also includes Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Iko Uwais as Hard Master, Ursula Corbero as Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett and Steven Allerick as Ninja Commando. Haruka Abe and Takehiro Hira, whose roles have yet to be revealed, round out the ensemble.

Two live-action G.I. Joe movies were produced previously. 2009's G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra did modestly well behind a cast led by Channing Tatum, bringing in $302 million worldwide. Though the $175 million production budget didn't help matters. 2013's G.I. Joe: Retaliation, which brought Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson into the fold, did quite a bit better, taking in $375 million, while also carrying a lower budget. Be that as it may, the franchise has remained dormant since.

That's not all that was revealed at the event. The Hasbro Transformers team also unveiled new figures across the Transformers: Generations War for Cybertron: Kingdom line. But the biggest reveal in that universe was the Transformers Optimus Prime Auto-Converting Programmable Advanced Robot, which hails from Robosen. On the Power Rangers side, Hasbro revealed new Lightning Collection Metallic Ranger Figures and the Lightning Collection Tyrannosaurus Sentry. Plus, they showcased the Power Rangers Dino Fury Gold Ranger, in addition to a sneak peek at episode 7, as well as one from episode 8 of the series. Be sure to check out the videos for yourself from the Hasbro Pulse YouTube channel.