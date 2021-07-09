Ahead of its premiere in theaters nationwide on July 23, we are happy to unveil an exclusive poster for the anticipated movie's IMAX release. Per the press release, the IMAX release of Snake Eyes will be "digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience with proprietary IMAX DMR technology. The crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX's customized theatre geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie."

Various Snake Eyes trailers and sneak peeks have been released in recent months. The new poster for the IMAX release puts the G.I. Joe hero's mask front and center, though the movie will give fans a peek behind the mask into the character's journey of how he got there. It's especially exciting for many longtime fans of the franchise, as Snake Eyes has long been the most mysterious G.I. Joe character, so the new movie could provides answers to many long-standing questions.

Robert Schwentke directs Snake Eyes using a screenplay by Evan Spiliotopoulos, Joe Shrapnel, and Anna Waterhouse. Brian Goldner, Erik Howsam, and Lorenzo di Bonaventura produced. The movie stars Henry Golding as an unmasked version of the titular G.I. Joe fan favorite, as Snake Eyes is a prequel that serves as an origin story for the character. Andrew Koji, Úrsula Corberó, Samara Weaving, and Iko Uwais also star.

Koji plays Storm Shadow, a member of the Arashikage and Snake Eyes' brother in arms who will eventually become his archenemy. A logline for the movie reads: "A mysterious lone fighter, known only as 'Snake Eyes', is welcomed into and trained by an ancient Japanese ninja clan called the Arashikage, but finds his loyalties being tested when secrets from his past are revealed, as he eventually goes on the path to become the famous G.I. Joe hero."

This is the third installment of the G.I. Joe movie series that was kicked off in 2009 with the original title G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra. The sequel G.I. Joe Retaliation followed in 2013, with both of those movies featuring Ray Park in the role of an older Snake Eyes. While there have been reports of Snake Eyes getting a sequel of its own, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura said in May that there are multiple scripts in development for G.I. Joe 3.

"There have been some scripts that are in development currently," Bonaventura told Entertainment Weekly. "The truth of the matter is it could have gone first if we'd gotten a good script, but we struggled. While we struggled, in came a really good Snake Eyes script."

He added: "[There's] absolutely no question [G.I. Joe 3 will happen]. We want to get it right. How fast? There's always a question, but no, there's absolutely a commitment from Paramount to get another Joe up and running."

Snake Eyes is set to be opened into IMAX Theatres nationwide on Friday, July 23. The new IMAX poster for the anticipated G.I. Joe prequel comes to us from Paramount Pictures. You can get your IMAX tickets here: IMAX.com.