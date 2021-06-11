Several new motion posters from Paramount Pictures tease the arrival of the core cast that will fight either alongside or against each other in Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins. Beginning with the title character, played in the movie by Henry Golding, the posters also feature Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Peter Mensah as Blind Master, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta, and Iko Uwais as Hard Master.

While many of these roles were already revealed in the recent trailer, these motion posters, based on the Snake Eyes character posters we showed you yesterday, give us a better look at each of their respective looks for the movie, as well as offering some idea as to their motivations courtesy of snappy captions alongside the promos. "A warrior in the making," reads Goldings's poster, while Storm Shadows calls him "A loyal friend. A deadly foe," hinting at the story's central conflict.

Based on the iconic G.I. Joe character, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins will be led by Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent.

Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he's been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes' honor and allegiance will be tested - even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him.

Directed by Robert Schwentke (Red, R.I.P.D.) with a screenplay written by Evan Spiliotopoulos (The Huntsman: Winter's War, Beauty and the Beast), Joe Shrapnel, and Anna Waterhouse, from a story by Spiliotopoulos, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is a reboot of the franchise and will serve as an origin story for the titular assassin, no doubt with plans to spawn a revitalised G.I. Joe cinematic universe.

Golding himself recently discussed the studio's approach to the property, with the actor believing that Snake Eyes is the perfect way to reboot things. "I truly believe that how Paramount has really focused on one character to build out the universe is the correct way," he said. "We need the groundwork. We need the structural integrity to build something awesome. And I think, with Robert Schwentke helming as director, he's given this cinephile feel to this film. It's not just an ordinary action film. There's so much heart, there's so much information that's sort of given to you in breadcrumbs that you're just left yearning for more."

Despite the movie sounding very much like a superhero origin story, Golding is adamant that it is anything but, comparing it instead to action franchises such as Mission: Impossible."It's not a superhero film. People need to understand that these characters, the G.I. Joe universe, are normal people with extraordinary skills and who have dedicated their lives to it. So even the action is so much more grounded in reality. And somebody explained it fantastically. They're like, it felt like a Mission: Impossible movie. Sort of the expanse and the largeness of it all and the world that we're filming in, especially in Japan, it feels so kind of grounded and like we're being sucked into a reality."

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 23, 2021, by Paramount Pictures.