Ursula Corbero is The Baroness in Paramount and Hasbro's Snake Eyes movie. Corbero can currently be seen in Netflix's Money Heist series. As for The Baroness, she was last seen on the big screen when Sienna Miller played the character in G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra. Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding is set to play Snake Eyes and Warrior actor Andrew Koji is playing Storm Shadow. Iko Uwais recently joined the Snake Eyes cast as Hard Master, the man who trained both Storm Shadow and Snake Eyes.

The Baroness was as a major villain in the original G.I. Joe comic series. She is a high ranking member of the evil organization Cobra and she possesses a variety of talents. She is good with hand-to-hand combat, she can use a variety of different weapons, and she's also a skilled pilot. If all of that wasn't enough, The Baroness is known for being a brilliant tactician too. Basically, you don't want to mess with her. It's going to be interesting to see where she fits into the Snake Eyes movie.

Úrsula Corberó is originally from Spain and is best known for her work on the small screen. She has starred in Fisica o Quimica, Isabel, and La embajada. In addition to her small screen work and her recent breakout role on Netflix's Money Heist, Corbero also starred on the big screen in Paranormal Xperience 3D and El Arbol de La Sangre. She plays Tokio in the Spanish-language Netflix series, which just released its third season in July. The series is critically-acclaimed and also has a huge fan base that gets big streaming numbers on the streaming platform.

The Snake Eyes movie story focuses on the titular character's origins "where he tries to become a member of the Arashikage Clan, a ninja clan based in Japan." The Baroness doesn't really have deep ties to the character or his origin series, so it's unclear where she will fit into the G.I. Joe spin-off. With that being said, fans of the franchise will more than likely be pretty happy to see yet another familiar character make it into the upcoming movie. There may even be more Cobra ties revealed when all is said and done.

Snake Eyes is set to be directed by Robert Schwentke from a screenplay by Evan Spiliotopoulos. Lorenzo Di Bonaventura and Brian Goldner are producing the project, along with Jeff Waxman on board as executive producer. Hasbro and Skydance are co-producing, while MGM is co-financing. With casting coming together, production will more than likely begin soon, especially since the movie is all set to officially hit theaters on October 16th. With production imminent, we should get some set photos, which will hopefully give us a better idea of what Schwentke is going to do with the G.I. Joe franchise. The Wrap was the first to break The Baroness casting news.