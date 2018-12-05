The Snake Eyes movie is in talks with Robert Schwentke to direct. The G.I. Joe spin-off has been discussed a lot over the past few years, but it appears that there is finally some forward motion. Paramount and Hasbro have been looking for new ways to reinvent the franchise, much like they're doing with The Transformers and their upcoming Bumblebee movie. Ray Park portrayed the mysterious Snake Eyes in 2009's G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and again in 2013's sequel G.I. Joe: Retaliation, but it appears that they will be rebooting and recasting the role.

Robert Schwentke, who recently received critical praise for his World War II thriller The Captain, is reportedly in the early stages of talks with Paramount to take on the Snake Eyes movie. The director is probably best-known for launching the RED action movie series with Bruce Willis and John Malkovich, and then later taking over to helm the last two installments of the Divergent franchise. Beauty and the Beast and The Huntsman: Winter's War screenwriter Evan Spiliotopoulos wrote the script for the upcoming Snake Eyes movie.

Snake Eyes is one of the most popular characters in the G.I. Joe franchise and was first introduced in 1982. The character's story has changed many times over the years in different comics, but he has been a part of every change that the franchise has gone through over the years. G.I. Joe creator Larry Hama has called Snake Eyes the most successful character he ever created, noting that his mystery "becomes a universal blank slate for projection of fantasy for anybody."

Snake Eyes is a silent character who dresses in all black and keeps his face hidden behind a mask. During the cartoon series, his face was disfigured by an explosion, which also damaged his vocal cords. He is closely associated with Scarlett and his blood brother, the villainous Storm Shadow. The character prefers to work alone and is a master of bladed weapons as well as explosives. The character was a favorite for Hasbro back in the early 80s because they didn't have to paint the action figure. Instead, they just used black plastic and didn't have to change anything up with additional paint because he wore all black and always has his face covered, which saved the toy company some cash.

Bumblebee looks promising, and taking the G.I. Joe franchise back to one of its beloved characters is a step in the right direction. However, will fans be willing to go see a Snake Eyes stand alone project? That remains to be seen, but the G.I. Joe franchise didn't make as many movies as the Transformers franchise, so there's less fatigue and burnout. Checking out Bumblebee's box office performance should be a decent indicator of how Snake Eyes might perform as well. Variety was the first to report the Snake Eyes director news.