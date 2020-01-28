According to Snake Eyes star Henry Golding, the action in his upcoming G.I. Joe spin-off movie is going to be insane. In an era of action franchises ruling the box office, one such franchise that never managed to quite stick the landing was the G.I. Joe film series. Based on the popular toy action figures and animated shows, the live-action Joes were unable to inspire enthusiasm amongst audiences, leading to a reboot of the series. Sounds like that may be changing.

One of the first films under the revamped franchise is going to be Snake Eyes, where Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding plays the lead character. During an interview with MTV for his new film The Gentleman, the actor spoke about how good the action for Snake Eyes is going to be.

"We have an authenticity to this. Which no one will have ever seen in a G.I. Joe franchise ever. The amount of physical stunts that we do outweigh that of any of the CGI. Generally speaking, it's all physical stunts. I had a few injuries, I'm not gonna lie - I blew out my hip, I tore my quad, my meniscus like tore."

Golding further went on to explain why shooting for Snake Eyes was such a physically arduous task for him with a simple but telling line.

"The action is insane."

Words that are sure to bring joy to fans of the classic G. I. Joe properties. One of the biggest complaints about the earlier live-action G. I. Joe films, apart from the lack of a compelling plot and the disinterested acting of a lot of the main cast, was the heavy use of CGI in the actions scenes, leading the movies to look like very long, very boring cutscenes from a video game rather than proper films.

The original world of the G. I. Joes is certainly fantastic but still grounded in some sort of realism, certainly more than the MCU. At the end of the day, despite being surrounded by fantastic and futuristic military technology, the Joes are all regular human soldiers, waging a war against the equally human terrorist organization Cobra.

But instead of focussing on the human aspect of the Joes, the movies put their focus on showcasing increasingly ridiculous CGI tech during the action scenes, including full Iron Man-like armor and enough explosives to blow the entire continent up a couple of times over.

Snake Eyes, the masterfully silent Joe who relies on his ninja training in combat, and is arguably the most popular character on the team's roster, has the best possibility to shine in a movie that relies on practical stunts instead of CGI. Armed with guns, a sword and a can-do attitude, Snake Eyes has regularly mowed down armies of Cobra henchmen in dazzling acrobatic displays of lethal skill. Think Deadpool but without the jokes.

It seems the makers of the upcoming film understand this important point when it comes to making a movie about Snake Eyes. Let us hope the action scenes Golding is hyped about aid the makers in finally putting the G.I. Joe franchise on the map. This comes from MTV News. The cover art comes from BossLogic.